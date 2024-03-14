The Big Picture Real Housewives should be open on camera as hiding secrets will eventually surface.

Fraudulent behavior by Housewives, like hiding financial crimes, will be exposed.

Covering up scandals on reality TV, like faking cancer diagnoses or assaults, causes further harm.

In a 2017 Watch What Happens Live episode featuring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, the actress turned the interview on the show's host. She asked Andy Cohen what traits he thinks are key to making a great Housewife. Andy's response still rings true today, and often reverberates within the Housewives franchise. "I think what makes a good Housewife is willing to live their lives openly in front of the cameras," he shared. "They don't hide things. Anytime you hide things on camera, it will come out, it will come back to bite you, and it will be far worse than it ever would have been if you had just owned it," he continued. Over the years many Housewives have tried to get away with hiding areas of their lives they don't want shown on reality TV. Actresses like Kyle Richards and Kim Richards have tried it. Financial fraudsters like Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have tried it. Jen Shah, a current felon, tried it. And her protégé Monica Garcia, who ran the Housewives take-down account Reality Von Tease, certainly tried it. While it is difficult to imagine the Housewives franchise without these women, or their partners, Andy was right. If you have something to hide, don't come on Housewives and expect to get away with it.

These women with something to hide, and many others like them, certainly provide entertainment for the reality-binging masses. However, their need to keep their co-stars in the dark and trick producers into filming scenes that have nothing to do with their actual lives, can sometimes derail entire seasons with their antics. Fans may love them, but the fact remains, if there is something you are desperate to keep off-camera, reality TV is not the space for you. Unfortunately, each franchise has cast members who prove they think they can outsmart the audience.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Teresa and Joe Giudice's Fraud Scandal Turned 'RHONJ' Upside Down

Teresa Giudice is one of the OG Housewives from her franchise that is still standing. Starting with the Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009, Teresa was an instant icon. Her beautiful family with her young daughters was the center of her world when the show started. She was often shown taking the girls shopping, spoiling them rotten with clothes, ribbons, and everything sparkly. Her infamous fight with co-star Danielle Staub resulted in the only table flip ever seen on the Housewives franchise, and is truly an experience to witness for the first time. Touring the mansion that her husband Joe Giudice had built for the family, viewers would never expect that there was something wrong in Teresa's world.

In the second season, Teresa had just given birth to their fourth daughter. She eventually rolls out the red carpet for a lavish housewarming party once their mansion renovations are finally complete. For the next three seasons, the series centered around Teresa and her Jersey friends and family. However, all the while, the Giudices were hiding a secret. Joe and Teresa had submitted "fraudulent applications and supporting documents" to lenders for a mortgage on their mansion. It was alleged that Teresa submitted loan applications claiming employment as either an executive assistant or a realtor, and stating she earned a significant monthly income from jobs that she did not have. Then, when applying for bankruptcy, the Giudices reportedly hid assets earned from different businesses, income on a rental property, and concealed Teresa's salary from the reality series and other earnings affiliated with it, such as appearances and website sales. They also failed to report the anticipated increase in income from the second season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Season six began filming in December 2013 and aired in July 2014. The season opens with the shocking footage of Teresa and Joe leaving court having pleaded guilty after maintaining their innocence. In a heart-wrenching scene, their oldest daughter Gia pushes Teresa to explain the legal mess, having seen things in the press and maintaining that she is "old enough to comprehend what's going on." At Gia's insistence, Teresa explained: "Things happen in life, and now, mommy and daddy have to deal with it the best we know how."

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey released a statement detailing the extent of the couple's legal woes, described them as "a string of crimes as part of a long-running financial fraud conspiracy." The couple both pleaded guilty to "one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of bankruptcy fraud by concealment of assets, one count of bankruptcy fraud by false oaths, and one count of bankruptcy fraud by false declarations" in July 2013. Joe was sentenced to 41 months and Teresa was sentenced to 15 months, staggering their sentence start dates so that Joe could care for the children during Teresa's sentence and vice versa. U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fisherman stated, "When they pleaded guilty, both admitted swearing to statements they knew were lies. Prison is the appropriate penalty for these serious financial crimes."

Probably in need of income, the couple decided to continue filming during the time that they were serving their sentences. Arguably, their time during the first two seasons would have shone a spotlight on the couple and their seemingly lavish lifestyle, exactly when they were claiming bankruptcy and applying for loans. Rather than continuing to hide their struggles once exposed, the couple did their best to put on a brave face and attempt as best they could to maintain normalcy for their daughters.

Related Teresa Giudice Smiles Off Divorce Rumors The never-ending cycle of Teresa Giudice news now has the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star brushing off divorce rumors.

Unfortunately for Joe, after serving his sentence, he was also deported back to Italy in 2019. He and Teresa subsequently filed for divorce. Joe now resides in the Bahamas to be closer to his girls. Teresa has turned her troubles into success, publishing multiple New York Times best-selling books, continuing to appear on Real Housewives of New Jersey, and landing new reality appearances on The Apprentice and Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. While season six featured a dark period in her life, Teresa has hustled her way back to the top of her game, and until recently was thought to be firmly planted in her "love bubble" with her new husband, Luis Ruelas.

However, the recent release of the season fourteen trailer shows that, unfortunately, Teresa's financial troubles may be starting again. Several of the ladies discuss how Teresa is seemingly unhappy in her home life, with Margaret Josephs telling her husband over the phone that Luis has "pissed her money away." Teresa maintains she was unaware of any illegal doings of Joe, which he corroborates, and he also takes the blame for their jail sentences.

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida's Lies Unraveled On 'RHOA'

The indomitable Phaedra Parks continues to grace our screens, even though she is frequently affiliated with some very questionable antics. Nothing negative ever seems to stick to the attorney-turned-reality star, mortician, and self-proclaimed Reiki master. She first appeared on the third season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, with a freshly minted marriage and a questionable due date for her pregnancy. Phaedra claimed that her doctor was going to deliver her baby at 6 months, shocking the other mothers in the group. Her reluctance to discuss her due date was seemingly related to her desire to keep up the appearance that she and Apollo didn't rush to the altar because of the pregnancy. When first introducing her husband on the show, she explained that since he is younger than her, Phaedra is "further along in her career." But she quickly reassured viewers that since he signed a pre-nuptial agreement, everyone could be certain he wasn't after her money. She continued by saying that everyone in Atlanta likes to gossip about her and Apollo, especially about his "background."

Nene Leaks was happy to fill the viewers in on Apollo's "background." She told the producers, "The word on the street is that Apollo is a criminal. He has stole cars, and went to prison for like 6 years. And now he's back, and he is the husband of Phaedra "high-class" Parks." This was followed by an emphatic eye-roll. Apollo's affiliation with a car theft ring does beg all kinds of questions about Phaedra's true attitude towards crime and criminality, especially with her reputation as a Southern Belle and "attorney to the stars." Phaedra clarified that Apollo was sentenced for the crime of racketeering, which she defends as a "white collar crime," drawing a comparison between her husband and Martha Stewart. Phaedra is the queen of a cover-up, always presenting herself and her family in the best light imaginable. Despite everything, Phaedra assured viewers that now that Apollo had served his time, her husband was "clean" and living a life on the straight and narrow.

Related With Kandi Burruss Gone, Phaedra Parks Can Make Her ‘RHOA’ Return Phaedra Parks was fired from ’RHOA’ due to a lie she told about Kandi Burruss, and now with Burruss gone, there's room for Parks on the show.

Her tune would quickly have to change, however, once it was exposed in season seven that Apollo had involved himself in a money laundering scheme that included the theft of over 50 identities to channel money into bank accounts for his own personal gain. Phaedra maintained that she knew nothing about Apollo's dealings, though a former friend of the pair and alleged co-conspirator claimed otherwise. However, it's reasonable to question this blindness considering Phaedra's intelligence, education, and self-awareness.

In May 2014, Apollo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud. One month after Apollo began serving his sentence, Phaedra filed for divorce. The divorce proceedings were called into question several times, due to Apollo being in prison and her making several errors on the application that resulted in a delay in the proceedings. Their divorce was finalized in July 2017.

Porsha Williams' Marriages and Friendships Have Always Been Questionable

Porsha Williams entered the group of ladies in season five of Real Housewives Of Atlanta as a young and bubbly newlywed who had recently married NFL quarterback, Kordell Stewart. During her first season on the series, Porsha did try to put her best foot forward, showing the good side of her marriage. However, the cracks started to show, and by the reunion, she told the ladies that she had been completely "blindsided" by her husband filing for divorce. Porsha claimed she had found out on Twitter like the rest of the world. However, Porsha, like many of the Atlanta ladies, is a force to be reckoned with. Her tenure on the series is full of memorable moments, regardless of her marital status. One such moment involved Phaedra, whose initiation of a scandalous accusation about their friend and co-star Kandi Burruss led to Phaedra departing the series completely.

Phaedra and Kandi's one-time friendship took a negative turn during Phaedra's divorce from Apollo in season eight. According to Essence, Phaedra felt slighted by Kandi's decision to store some of Apollo's belongings, including his motorcycle, during his tenure in prison and their divorce proceedings. Kandi was also vocal about her opinion that Phaedra should allow Apollo's children to see him during his time in prison. Shortly after Phaedra learned that Kandi had stored Apollo's personal items, Kandi suddenly had a visit from the FBI, who had supposedly been looking for them. The ladies of Atlanta suspected that Phaedra had tipped off the federal government about the stored items, but she denied any involvement. In season nine, the feud came to an unlikely head. Suddenly, Porsha was saying that she had heard a rumor around town that Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug and take advantage of their younger co-star. Porsha refused to reveal her source throughout the season, but at the reunion, when the pressure was really on her to come clean, she revealed the shocking truth that it was Phaedra who had told her the rumor. The fact that the two women were able to keep this a secret throughout the season led to deep fractures of trust in the group.

This wouldn't be the only time that Porsha was involved in a scheme to keep things off-camera to conceal the truth from viewers. By the end of season 13, Porsha decided to step away from Real Housewives Of Atlanta. This decision was reportedly to avoid facing criticism for stealing her now soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia from his then-wife, Falynn Pina. Falynn even appeared with Porsha in the series, and the timeline between Falynn's divorce from Simon and Porsha's engagement to him is definitely messy. This seemingly contributed to Porsha's reluctance to face the cast again. The Cut refers to this career choice as a "frustrating cop-out" and alleges that Porsha signed on to star in a reality series about her family, titled Porsha's Family Matters, as a way to avoid accountability. The article claims that Porsha "bailed" on Real Housewives Of Atlanta, "to hash things out on the friendlier terrain of a spinoff that allows her to call the shots."

Related Porsha Williams' Return to 'RHOA' Gives the Show a Fighting Chance Porsha Williams' return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta can revive interest in the dying franchise.

Porsha calling the shots and attempting to control public perception of her image eventually gets her in trouble, even on a series that features only her closest friends and family. Porsha's temper has been widely reported, especially after the season six Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion where she literally dragged co-star Kenya Moore by the hair after being taunted by her throughout the reunion. In Porsha's Family Matters, Porsha "flew into a rage" at a dinner where her ex-boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, was present with his mother and new girlfriend. Porsha began striking Dennis and throwing items, including place settings from the table, and a boom mic from the nearby sound technician's hands. The next day, Porsha allegedly sent out a text message to her family members who were present during the incident, demanding that they not discuss what happened on camera. However, the edit was not kind to Porsha and whatever she was hoping to conceal by silencing her family was pretty obvious to audiences anyway.

Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas' Marriage Was Riddled With Financial Issues

Cynthia Bailey has a reputation for being one of the more calm and demure ladies from Atlanta. But according to co-star Nene Leakes and producer Carlos King, viewers shouldn't be fooled into thinking that Cynthia cannot handle herself. In their discussion of Cynthia's strength, Carlos and Nene reflect on her marriage with the strong-willed and extravagant entrepreneur, Peter Thomas. Carlos reveals that he had witnessed the usually quiet Cynthia vociferously kicking Peter out of her house, allegedly forcing her husband to spend the night at their restaurant and lounge, Bar One. Cynthia's reluctance to get married was featured when she first joined the series in season three. Her reluctance seemed to speak to a hesitation about her choice of groom. Cynthia's sister even withheld the knowledge of the location of the marriage certificate on the day of their wedding, using the "missing" certificate as an excuse to plant further doubt in her sister's mind about going ahead with the wedding. She told Radar Online, "I did say that I thought maybe the lost certificate was perhaps a sign that maybe they should wait to get married."

Cynthia's sister also alleges that there were scenes that did not make it to air that showed the cracks starting to form in the relationship even before the couple walked down the aisle. Over the next few seasons, Cynthia seems to have used her demure persona as a means to cover up many of these cracks as she progressed in her marriage with Peter. The couple faced multiple cheating scandals as Peter was consistently rumored to be stepping out on his wife. Despite this, Cynthia decided to join him as a business partner, loaning him money for several of his financial schemes. Their joint business dealings would eventually put a strain on the marriage, and even after their divorce, the relationship was tense due to Peter's failure to manage the businesses successfully. Cynthia even attempted to sue Peter to recoup a loan several years after their divorce, as the money was owed from a property they had purchased together. She withdrew the lawsuit eventually, however, for everyone involved to finally have some peace, if not a successful resolution from a legal standpoint. Even though his ex-wife was willing to show him some grace, Peter's financial issues have only gotten worse. Recently, a judge ruled that Peter was responsible for paying $9 million owed in rent over a restaurant that never opened.

Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers Confuse 'RHOC' Cast and Fans

One of the most shocking scandals in Housewives history is Brooks Ayers faking his cancer diagnosis on Real Housewives Of Orange County. Vicki Gunvalson started communicating with Brooks while she was still married to Don Gunvalson, and he immediately started to hurt her life. Her daughter, Briana Culberson, struggled with Brooks being present in the family home so quickly after Don and Vicki's relationship ended. Eventually, Briana moved out of state with her new husband and when Vicki tried to convince her this was not the right decision, Briana brought up Brooks as one of the motivating factors for the move. The cast also began to hear rumors about Brooks' past, with ex-girlfriends popping up on blogs with shady stories about the Southern "gentleman." It was right around the time these rumors were circulating that Brooks revealed he had been diagnosed with and was seeking treatment for a rare form of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma.

However, his stories never really added up when it came to his treatment plan, and some of the OC ladies took notice. Megan King Edmonds started digging for more details, as this issue was personal to her, having a friend who was fighting cancer at the time. What made Megan and the other ladies suspicious was Brooks' inability to keep a coherent story together. First, the doctor whom he said he was seeking treatment from turned out not to be an oncologist at all. Heather Dubrow admitted to Vicki that this particular doctor specializes in cellulite removal, as she knew from experience. Megan called the doctor's office and confirmed that he did not deal with cancer patients in any capacity. Then, after Shannon Beador had made the effort to secure Brooks an appointment with a well-renowned specialist, he claimed that he had received two flat tires on the day of the appointment and was unable to attend. One of Brooks' ex-girlfriends had also written on a blog that he had faked cancer in the past. Megan attempted to contact the woman to confirm her story, which ultimately got back to Brooks. In a confessional, Brooks tells producers: "It would be the lowest of low for somebody to fake cancer. But right there, pretty damn close, is suggesting somebody would."

Related 'RHOC's Heather Dubrow Is the Queen of Season 17 Heather Dubrow's hands out a guide on how to make a comeback as MVP!

That was his stance from the moment he got wind that the ladies had noticed the inconsistencies in his ploy and were asking questions. Brooks doubled down on his commitment to his story whenever the issue was raised, and would continue to suggest the ladies questioning his diagnosis was unconscionable. However, Detective Megan refused to let the matter drop, largely because Brooks seemed to be pushing a "miracle juice cleanse" method of curing cancer. Megan said she feared that sick individuals might see Brooks on the show and follow his lead. When Brooks confronted Megan about digging into his past, she stalwartly refused to tell him that she would stop digging into his past: "Look, I'm a lover of knowledge. And knowledge is power. If there is a question mark anywhere, I'm going to seek answers. Especially if I'm told that I can't have those answers."

It was revealed at the reunion that Vicki and Brooks had ended their relationship. However, even after Andy and the other ladies go through the laundry list of lies and reprehensible things the man had done during his tenure as Vicki's boyfriend, she was still reluctant to say that she doubts the cancer diagnosis. "I don't have any proof that he doesn't have cancer, and he won't give me enough proof that he does have cancer." This spurred on the ladies to lay out clearly everything that made it obvious that the man had faked the diagnosis. Shannon even shared that she took a screenshot of the "report" that Brooks had shared as proof of his diagnosis and took it into the imaging center to confirm it had been faked. Eventually, by the end of the reunion, Vicki admitted that now, in her heart, she does doubt the diagnosis was ever real.

The World Wonders How Much Erika Jayne Knew About Tom Girardi's Legal Scam

Erika "Jayne" Girardi and her husband, famed Beverly Hills attorney Tom Girardi, were first featured on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills in 2015, with Erika joining the other wives filming season six. With her sensational "pat the puss" persona on stage, and her quick wit and hard exterior, Erika was a whole new breed of Housewife, especially in Beverly Hills. Part of Erika's shocking story was her rags-to-riches history. Erika met her husband, whose firm was portrayed in the Hollywood blockbuster Erin Brokovich, while she was a cocktail waitress at a Los Angeles restaurant Tom frequented. At the time, Erika was a 27-year-old single mom, and at first thought she had developed a friendship with a much older regular customer. Tom then asked her out, and within six months Erika had moved in to his mansion. They were married in 1999, and despite the more than 30-year age gap between the pair, seemed to have many successful years of marriage together.

Then, suddenly, Erika announced in 2020 that she had filed for divorce. This was quickly followed one month later by the shocking allegations that the couple were being sued for allegedly using the divorce to embezzle money. To make matters worse, the money in question had been intended for the families of victims in a Boeing plane crash, Lion Air Flight 610. A much-emphasized point, both in the media and by her cast mates on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, was that the intended recipients of this settlement money had been "widows and orphans." Not only was Erika named in the fraud case, along with her husband and his law firm Girardi & Keese, but she was also hit with several civil suits relating to the matter. Erika has staunchly maintained that she had no knowledge of any misappropriated funds and no involvement whatsoever in her husband's alleged crimes. In August 2022, she was cleared of any wrong doing in the criminal case. In season thirteen of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Erika even asked for an acknowledgment from her cast mates that their inquisitiveness and the pressure they had placed on her about the victims had caused her pain. The response was somewhat lackluster, given that many of the other wives considered their questions justified at the time. But Erika is determined to move on to better things, especially by establishing her new residency in Las Vegas. Her new journey was documented in Bet It All On Blonde, now streaming on Peacock.

The Richard Sisters Can't Keep It Together on 'RHOBH'

Kyle Richards is tied with Teresa Giudice for the longest-running Housewife currently filming, now that Kandi Burruss has hung up her peach after 14 seasons on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Kyle and Teresa each have 13 seasons under their belt, and it remains to be seen if one or the other will pull ahead. The trailer for season 14 of Real Housewives Of New Jersey was just released, so it seems that Teresa is in no hurry to give up her role on the show. However, after a rocky season thirteen for Kyle on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umanksy, it remains to be seen if she will continue to film going forward.

Kyle has caught a lot of heat online for seemingly concealing much of the truth regarding her separation while filming this season, instead featuring scenes with her close "friend" Morgan Wade, and gossiping about the other women to fill time. Some are even speculating that this was a ploy to keep interest going in the story until Netflix airs its second season of Buying Beverly Hills on March 22. The real estate reality series stars Mauricio and several of the couple's daughters, and it is expected that more details of the separation will be revealed there.

Related Kyle Richards' Is Ruining 'RHOBH' Kyle Richards' power trip on 'RHOBH' needs to come to an end.

But this is not the first time that Kyle has been caught attempting to conceal reality from the cameras on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Going back to the first season of the series in 2010, Kyle had her hands full with sister Kim Richards and her concealed struggles with alcohol abuse. In the shocking season finale, Kyle and Kim get into an argument in the back of a limousine. As the tempers rise, the insults become more deeply cutting. Kim claims that Kyle and Mauricio "stole" her house when the real-estate mogul had brokered the sale of the property. Kyle calls Kim an "alcoholic" and tells her sister to "get help." Although the wives had questioned Kyle several times about Kim's sometimes alarming behavior, she had always covered for her sister and never exposed her addiction until this moment in the finale. In Dave Quinn's tell-all book Not All Diamonds and Rosé, he revealed that both Kyle and Kim begged Andy Cohen, Bravo executives, and the production company Evolution, not to air the scene. Kim entered a rehabilitation program during the second season.

During the season five reunion, Kim's sobriety came into question, and Kyle was lackluster in her defense of her sister, according to Kim. She told Kyle that their big sister, Kathy Hilton, "would never act like this." She continues, "Kathy would have my back, like a real sister." Kathy would eventually join the cast in a "friend of" role, permitting her to show less of her true life. Instead, she was enabled to pop into Kyle's world to provide colorful commentary, with low personal stakes for herself and her prestigious family. However, even in this reduced role, she would eventually film some scenes that she wanted to leave on the cutting room floor. While Kathy was an instant hit with the fandom, in season 12 she was less of a hit with her co-stars after a tequila tasting and a night out together in Aspen went awry. Cameras were down when Kathy apparently went into an expletive-filled rant about her sister Kyle, according to Lisa Rinna, who was in the sprinter van with Kathy on the way home from the bar. Lisa claimed to have been terrorized by Kathy when they got back to their rental property. Kyle and Kathy desperately wanted to sweep the issue of Kathy's abusive behavior under the rug, but Lisa refused to let the issue go for the rest of the season. This led to tensions at the season twelve reunion and eventually Lisa's departure from the show. At the end of the reunion, Kyle asks Kathy why she is so angry with her, and Kathy shushes her sister and refuses to speak. The result of the reunion was a rift where the sisters were not on speaking terms, one of many times that this has occurred over the years. The desire to conceal the truth and sweep it under the rug seems to run in the family.

Jen Shah and Monica Garcia Wreak Havoc on 'RHOSLC'

Close

Jen Shah's appearances on Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City were often shocking, far before her criminal actions even came to light. Jen's hair-trigger temper surprised the other wives on multiple occasions throughout the first two seasons of the newly launched franchise. Jen had exploded over the allegations that she "smelled like hospital" when she first met co-star Mary Cosby. She went off on Heather Gay so many times that the fans and even the other wives sometimes speculated that Heather was being "abused" by her friend. Heather's "ride-or-die" attitude towards her friendship with Jen even led to the shocking cover-up in the third season. During a rowdy evening of drinking when cameras were down, Heather wound up with a horrific black eye that she claimed she was unable to remember receiving. The cover-up was so complete that Heather even lied about the incident multiple times while promoting her best-selling memoir, Bad Mormon. Heather eventually exposed the lie in the season four finale, while chastising Monica Garcia, Jen's one-time assistant turned season four Housewife, for a cover-up of her own.

By the time she had given Heather the black eye, and allegedly convinced her friend to lie on her behalf about it, Jen was already in deep trouble with the federal government. The footage of multiple law-enforcement agencies swarming the sprinter van that Jen had recently departed, claiming her husband had taken ill, was a heart-pounding, jaw-dropping viewing experience when it originally aired in season two. Jen was later charged with wire-fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Jen maintained her innocence and was permitted to continue filming through seasons two and three. On the day she was due to appear in court, her co-stars were shocked to learn that she had pleaded guilty. It is quite likely that Heather concealed the source of her black eye to keep her friend from facing further backlash during this tumultuous time.

Then, in season four, viewers were introduced to Monica. The single mother of four daughters put on a pretty remarkable showing as a first-time Housewife. She entered the group with a quick wit, a sharp eye, and a seemingly "no more wire hangers" relationship with her mother. She tortured co-star and fan-favorite Lisa Barlow all season long and struggled to ingratiate herself with a group of women who were guarded around the newbie. Even knowing that Monica had been Jen's assistant at one point was not enough to explain away the newcomer's intimate knowledge about each of her cast mates' lives. During the season four finale, Heather revealed that she had been doing some digging, and discovered that it was actually Monica and her friends who had been running a fake Instagram account, Reality Von Tease, which had been slinging insults and spreading rumors about the Salt Lake City wives for years. It was also at this dinner that Heather exposed her own cover-up, finally admitting it had been Jen who had given her the black eye in season three.

Monica asserts that the fake account was mainly established to help expose Jen's crimes. However, by the end of the season four reunion, Monica was so beaten down from being yelled at and spoken over that there was clearly no fight left in her. The producers have mentioned that Monica not returning for season five is a "cooling-off period" for the ladies. It remains to be seen if she will ever grace our screens again, especially with the Salt Lake wives. However, it is certainly possible she could return to the network in an evolved role, say for a season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Monica's case is yet the most recent reminder that Andy did not lie when he said whatever the wives are trying to hide, the camera will expose, and it will end up worse for them than if they had simply "owned" their secret and lived authentically in front of the cameras.

Past seasons of the Real Housewives franchise are available to stream on Peacock. Real Housewives of New Jersey season fourteen returns to Bravo on Sunday, May 5.

Watch On Peacock