Andy Cohen has been the face of Bravo since its rise with its flagship franchise of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But with a litany of accusations against the reality television empire, Cohen's place at the top of the food chain has been in question. Stars like Leah McSweeney and Bethenny Frankel have come out with reports on the tactics at Bravo. Now, there is a rumor that Cohen may no longer be the face of the network as we know him to be, including ending his longstanding show Watch What Happens Live.

On an episode of Juicy Scoop, hosts Heather McDonald and Zack Peter both discussed a rumor that they heard about Cohen. According to McDonald, there will be an announcement in April that he is going to be stepping down but no one knows what that means. Cohen could completely step away, still host some of his shows, or be completely gone. McDonald and Peter were not sure what it would entail or if the rumor is true.

“I heard a rumor, not a lot of details to this rumor, that come April, there’s gonna be some announcement that Andy will be stepping down,” McDonald said on the show. “I don’t know if that means immediately in April or like in the next year, there’ll be a transition and we’re just letting you people know. I don’t know if that means he’ll only do the reunion but not Watch What Happens Live. Or if it’ll just mean, ‘I’m just doing the radio show, and I’m leaving all this behind, and I’m gonna do a talk show in the morning.’”

"Nobody Wants Him Replaced"

Image via Bravo

McDonald shared that she didn't think anyone actually wants Cohen out. “Nobody wants him replaced. Nobody wants to see some young buck, girl or guy, replace him on Watch What Happens Live,” she said. But then Peter went on to say that he also heard the rumor about Cohen potentially happening but that he also wasn't sure what the "stepping down" announcement would mean.

“My understanding was the announcement is coming in April, but we don’t know what, and all I got was he’s stepping down, but I didn’t get follow-up details as to what stepping down meant,” he said. “Maybe it’s gonna be like this is the final season of Watch What Happens Live … [or] maybe they’re gonna move Watch What Happens Live to Peacock and try to reinvent it.”

You can see Cohen host the reunion special of this season of The Traitors.

(Source: Juicy Scoop)