There were initial sustainability concerns about the show because of ongoing conflict.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice tension may impact show's future

Andy Cohen has made comments in the past about his fears of how The Real Housewives of New Jersey can move forward amid Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's feud. He initially said the reality show wasn't sustainable if their estrangement continued. But as anticipation for the Season 14 premiere looms, Cohen took to his SiriusXM Radio show, Andy Cohen Live, to clarify what he meant.

“[I] want to clear something up or want to add to a comment that I made that has made some news this week,” Cohen said on the episode. “I don’t know when I said it, but apparently, I said it to Brice from Entertainment Tonight, and I don’t know when. I haven’t seen him since BravoCon, I don’t think. It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with The Real Housewives of Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it, but I will say this: It somehow worked this season." But he says the outcome for both franchises was different. “We got through the season and it worked and it’s interesting and as I think you see from the trailer, the season is not about Melissa versus Teresa and I think that’s great.”

Cohen praised Gorga and Giudice for how they showed up this season. “They’re both, you know, they’re both stars and they’ve been on the show, you know, forever, so it worked this season, but I stand by what I’m saying that for the future, it’s not sustainable,” he said. “[But] I don’t want you to think that what I said was a condemnation on this season.”

'RHONJ' Cast Members May Never Reconcile

From the start of Gorga's involvement in the show, the two sister-in-laws have battled on and off. For a while, Giudice's relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, was on the mend. That was until Giudice's now-husband, Luis Ruelas, came into the fold.

Season 13 seemingly marked the final nail in the coffin. After the Gorgas skipped Giudice's wedding, she vowed to never reconcile. They reportedly spent the entire 14th season rarely interacting with one another, nor mentioning each other.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres May 5 on Bravo. Past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

