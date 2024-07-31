The Big Picture RHONJ is getting a reboot with big changes and fresh faces, hinted by Andy Cohen on Radio Andy.

The show's ongoing feuds and leaked sensitive information led to the need for stability through a reboot.

The reboot may not mean an entire cast shake-up, but will definitely bring new dynamics and possibly sizable changes.

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 comes to an end, the show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen has indirectly hit fans with big news — RHONJ is getting a reboot! Yes, you heard that right; the show was previously rumored to be getting a brand-new ensemble and this is now partially confirmed by the producer himself.

The news was broken by the man himself on Radio Andy on SiriusXM. A somewhat disgruntled caller asked him about the show and even complained that it was getting stale — which is not an unpopular opinion, considering how fans of the show have repeatedly expressed similar grievances. In response, Cohen implied that the show will possibly be getting a reboot, with “big changes” and “fresh faces” on the cards.

About to enter its 15th year, the once-beloved program has been suffering from the same problems many shows that last this long do. RHONJ has long been struggling with issues of pacing, with the stretching out of certain issues becoming almost predictable. Additionally, the ongoing feuds, including leaking sensitive information to online bloggers and using them to slander cast-mates were potentially undermining the program’s integrity — and things going so far that the cast members were no longer even able to sit together in the same room!

Fresh Faces Will Give ‘RHONJ’ a Much-Needed Face Lift

RHONJ is arguably one of the top-performing shows of the franchise and Bravo TV. The show had everything its target demographic could ask for — spicy controversies, ugly confrontations, steamy romances, dirty betrayals, you name it. However, the ongoing feuds, lawsuits, and controversies have gone way too far at this point.

While some of us may be too emotionally invested in the likes of Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, or Teresa Giudice to want to let go, it has become the need of the hour for the franchise to start afresh and regain the stability the show once had. Now, this doesn't mean that the entire cast will be let go of but Cohen has made it clear that they'll "figure something out," while responding to a caller's tips on bringing fresh faces. His exact words were:

"We're going to figure something out. We're all on the same page."

The caller mentioned that she's fond of Jenn Fessler, as well as Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral but made it clear that she wants the franchise to let go of others. And Cohen himself seemed to agree with most of what she said! However, while the rest of the details of the reboot remain under wraps for now, fans can rest assured it won’t look like the past or present, or at the least, will bring fresh dynamics to the table. Even if we don’t get a full reboot, there will most certainly be a sizable shake-up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale airs Sunday, August 4 at 8 PM ET on Bravo. The episodes are usually available to stream on Peacock the next day, along with the show’s previous seasons.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

