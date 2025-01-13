Leave it to the head honcho to spill the tea on the recent filming of The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 9 reunion. Speaking on SirusXM's Radio Andy, Andy Cohen shared some information regarding the highly-anticipated reunion, saying it's the "best reunion" for the reality series, "either ever or since the reunion where Monique brought the binder."

Noting how "unexpectedly funny" but how it "moved the needle storywise with a few people." He notes that he is a broken record who overhypes reunions, but he thinks Bravo is on the verge of three "outstanding" reunions: The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Andy Cohen Talks About Karen Huger's Absence

The big news coming out of the reunion was that Karen Huger was not present, as she had checked herself into rehab. Talking with John Arthur Hill, Cohen alluded to how the Grand Dame would play into the reunion's events. He noted, "Karen was there but not there, but was there. There was some movement in the Karen camp. I don't want to give anything away. But it was great."

As previously reported, Karen Huger was found guilty for five out of six counts stemming from her DUI incident last year. The focus of Season 9 of RHOP has touched on the aftermath of the incident. Cohen spoke on how the events, saying, "Watching the back half of that season under the lens of what we know about Karen's body cam footage and verdict, it's fascinating." Karen Huger is set to be sentenced on January 29.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

