The Big Picture Andy Cohen's response about the future of RHUGT Season 4 was unsatisfactory and frustrating for fans who were hoping for clarity.

The controversy surrounding the pending season, including allegations of sexual assault, has raised concerns and speculation about whether it will actually air.

Despite the hype and anticipation surrounding the Morocco trip, Andy's vague and evasive answers have only fueled more questions and uncertainties about the fate of Season 4.

BravoCon is well underway and many questions have been asked and, for the most part, been responded to. Karen Huger emphatically informed RHOP fans that Robyn Dixon does not belong on their stage iconically, one only befitting the Grand Dame. The Atlanta Housewives, according to Bravo’s X account, said their final goodbyes. Hints have been dropping, and the reality TV blogs have been in speculation heaven, but there is one particular question that still lingers: what will happen to season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club?

Recent controversies involving sexual assault with Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo have plagued the network executives for the past several weeks. Caroline accused Brandi of kissing and fondling her without consent. Brandi has vehemently denied these claims, and Phaedra Parks hinted that Caroline was a willing participant in an interview with Vanity Fair. A lawsuit has been filed by a former employee hired to be the butler for RHUGT season 2, Marco Vega, who is claiming that producers purposefully created an atmosphere that encouraged the Housewives to sexually assault him. Because of the lawsuit, rumors the season could potentially be shelved.

Andy Cohen Is Unsure If ‘RHUGT’ Season 4 Will Air

Andy Cohen Was Unable to Give A Fan An Answer About the Future of the Season

Image via Bravo

During a panel session, fans had the opportunity to ask Andy Cohen questions. One fan was brave enough to ask the question that’s been on everyone’s mind: will they get to see the controversial new season of RHUGT, or will it be shelved forever? One would think that he would have prepared himself for this question, but it didn’t appear that way. If Andy’s plan was to pretend not to know anything, then he was very successful. According to the Daily Beast, when faced with the question, Andy said,

“There was a weird thing that said it’s not airing. But we had two [seasons] in the can, and because of the excitement surrounding RHONY: Legacy, we basically pushed [that season] up.”

This was an unsatisfactory response, leading the fan to press further. Andy danced around the question again, simply responding and saying he “hopes” the season will air. Andy’s responses were incredibly frustrating, as it is highly unlikely that he is unaware of the discussions being had about the pending season. The drama surrounding the Morocco trip has made the hype for season 4 grow to new heights, and Andy’s unsettling response has only created more questions and concerns.