The Big Picture Andy Cohen felt disappointed in RHOP cast not finding common ground, leading to Candiace and Robyn exiting after a heavy reunion.

Andy stood up for Robyn, defending her authenticity in announcing her departure and highlighting her strong bond with Juan.

Andy hinted at the possibility of both Candiace and Robyn returning to RHOP in future seasons, expressing hope to see them back on the show.

In the finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Andy Cohen was ceremoniously named the Grande Duke of Potomac by leading ladies Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger. Andy's coronation was a light moment in an otherwise heavy and disappointing reunion for the once-beloved reality series. Andy admitted on his SiriusXM show that filming the reunion was difficult and left him in melancholy spirits.

According to Deadline, he expressed experiencing some anxiety the night before filming because of the intensity of the cast disagreements. RHOP fans tuned in for the reunion anticipating numerous explosions within the cast but were still shocked by the unchecked volatility among cast members. Since the season's end, it's been confirmed that Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett aren't returning for season 9. Now, the Bravo executive is sharing his thoughts.

Andy Cohen Reveals His Feelings on Robyn and Candiace's Exits From 'RHOP'

Most Real Housewives reunions end in resolution. But, not for Potomac. And it left Cohen at an impasse. "There was a lot going on personally and also, I really felt like we didn't get to the place within the group that I had hoped we would've, which is what our goal was at the beginning of the reunion," he shared. Less than 24 hours after the reunion, Dixon shared that she was fired from the show and that the decision for her to leave was not mutual. Dilliard-Basset shared that she would not be returning next season, and instead, she and her husband Chris would be preparing for the birth of their new baby. The RHOP audience wasn't shocked by Dixon's dismissal, but it still left Andy feeling sentimental about Potomac's cast. He acknowledged Dixon's tumultuous and often toxic family drama but insisted that both women contributed mightily to the show.

Some fans assumed Andy may have negative feelings toward Robyn because of the way she announced her departure, but he stood up for her right to share her news in a way that was authentic for her. "She announced that she was let go, and so I respect Robyn for truth bombing. Anyone can say whatever they want when they leave the Housewives and I just love it that she was like, 'Look, I'm gonna be straight with you."

Andy Defends Robyn Dixon's Marriage

Image by Jeff Chacon/Bravo

After throwing shade at Juan's absence at the reunion, on his podcast, Andy defended Robyn's relationship with Juan, one of the main reasons she experienced both cast and fan backlash over the past few seasons. "They've known each other since high school. His parents passed away. They are family, those two. However, many people want to question that relationship, what is clear is that they are actually family and always will be," he shared.

Andy left the door open for both Dillard-Bassett and Dixon to one day return to Potomac at a time that works for them. He praised Dillard-Bassett's recent success with her singing career, but was clear that he'd love to see her return in the future. "I wish both Candiace and Robyn the best and I do hope to see both of them back on our Potomac screens in the future," he said. With that cryptic ending, Potomac fans can rest assured that Dillard-Bassett and Dixon will both potentially return to the franchise in the next few seasons, ready to reclaim their elite positions in Potomac.

