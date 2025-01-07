Andy Cohen is weighing in on Jennifer Aydin’s Jersey Mike’s Drama! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star channeled her inner Karen by posting an Instagram story rant in which she claimed she had to wait for her order at the fast food chain for a ridiculous amount of time. Her rant included age shaming of an employee and has since been subject to widespread backlash. Now, Cohen is shedding his two cents on the reality TV star’s behavior.

On Monday, January 6, 2025, on the SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, Cohen discussed Aydin’s Jersey Mike fiasco with co-host John Hill. Cohen believes that the RHONJ star caused herself a world of harm by making a big deal out of the situation, calling it an “unforced error.” Cohen thinks that the reality TV star had a "meltdown" and wasn’t really thinking before hitting send on post, incredulously commenting on the RHONJ star’s actions as follows:

“How are you going to cause so much trouble for yourself … You’re at the airport, you’re getting a sandwich … it’s just how is this gonna land?”

The host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen also thinks that Jennifer Aydin should have been careful about how the whole situation would “fly with the universe.” Hill pointed out that, regardless of the scenario, one must never talk down to someone in the service industry, calling it a “customer service nightmare.” Hill noted that being rude to service staff will get you nowhere.

Daughter of Jersey Mike’s Employee Lashes Out at Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin faced heat from the daughter of the Jersey Mike’s employee she called out! The Bravo Snark Side page on Instagram posted a response from Stephanie Fonseca, the daughter of the elderly woman whom Aydin blasted online, calling the RHONJ star out for her privilege and entitlement.

Stephanie Fonseca stated that her mother is a “real life, real housewife” who provides for her family and hustles to keep the family afloat by waking up at early hours to serve “snooty” people like Aydin. The daughter further stated how she’s disgusted by people like Aydin, “a broad that calls herself a Housewife” who behave like “brats.” Fonseca also threw shade at the RHONJ star for bragging about her diamonds.

According to Fonseca, people like Jennifer Aydin make the customer service industry a nightmare to work in. She also pointed out that her mother deserves an apology while continuing to lash out at the reality TV star, which included but wasn’t limited to the following words:

“The audacity you have to speak about someone else, not knowing their situation or who they are, or who they’ve been, the amount of respect and love that my mother has.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is yet to be renewed for Season 15. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock