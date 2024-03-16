The Big Picture Sutton Stracke had a genuine health scare during RHOBH reunion.

Andy Cohen confirmed she was not faking it, despite speculation.

Garcelle Beauvais accompanied Stracke to the hospital, proving loyalty.

Sutton Stracke came face to face with Kathy Hilton at the reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she suddenly became unwell during the reality TV taping. Requiring medical attention, the timing of Hilton appearing and Stracke needing assistance raised a lot of eyebrows. Now, Andy Cohen is clarifying that this was very much a real scare for Stracke and the cast. Talking on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, he shared a bit of what happened.

“I don’t know if this is a bit of the supernatural or what because you will recall at the beginning of the reunion that Kyle had her crystal with her,” Andy said. “Okay, then she gave one to Kathy. Now, Sutton and Garcelle [Beauvais] did not know that Kathy was coming out. When I mentioned, ‘Oh, and then we’re bringing Kathy out.’ Garcelle goes, ‘Kathy’s coming out?’ and Sutton was like, ‘Kathy’s coming out?'” He went on to talk about what happened next.

“Then we play the clip package in which Sutton says some stuff about Kathy and now Kathy is giving Sutton the stink eye, okay? We start talking and all of a sudden, Sutton is like, you know, something is happening over there and Garcelle’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not okay. She’s not okay.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god,'” Cohen said. “Now I’m fanning her with my cards and I’m like, ‘Well get Annemarie [Wiley] over here. She’s a nurse anesthetist or whatever,’ like she can help, and so she came, but when I tell you Sutton was shaking like a leaf. It was no joke.”

Andy Cohen Confirms Sutton Stracke Health Scare Was Real

Cohen was speaking with Jonah Hill on his show and Hill asked if Stracke was faking it, as many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills thought. “She was not. No. This medic was coming and he’s talking to her and she’s like, ‘No, I’m okay. I’m okay,’ but her hand was really shaking," he explained.

The only regret that Cohen seemed to have was letting Garcelle Beauvais go to the hospital with Stracke because he pointed out that both Beauvais and Stracke were the most vocal about Kyle Richards' marriage and her relationship with Morgan Wade. Still, Beauvais left to go with her and make sure she was okay. “Well, Garcelle was really insistent like, ‘Look, I want to go to the hospital with her. I’m her friend. I don’t want her to have to go alone.'”

