In order to truly answer the question of "what annoys Andy Cohen the most about Teresa Giudice," one might need to borrow Angie Katsanevas' scroll of grievances from the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5. With the status of The Real Housewives of New Jersey currently in limbo, Teresa Giudice took a trip to the Club House to talk about her current venture, House of Villains Season 2.

The Villain of the Garden State has a storied history ever since she flipped the table all the way back on Season 1. With so many villainous moments in her career, there is one specific trait Andy Cohen shared that irks him. And no one was surprised by what it was.

Don't Mess With Andy Cohen's Cards

Appearing alongside The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby on Watch What Happens Live, Teresa Giudice discussed her time on House of Villains and The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In one of the games, Teresa was tasked with revealing what she found to be more villainous during "What's More Villainous?" It was a cheeky game that allowed RHONJ fans to walk down memory lane.

During the game, Andy Cohen shared what annoys him about her the most. Was it being pushed by Teresa during the Season 2 reunion or ripping the cards out of his hands during the Season 8 reunion? It was the cards. As Cohen said, "I didn't care about the pushing." He just hates being interrupted! Teresa's appearance got fans in a tizzy as they wondered if this meant good signs to come for her for Season 15. No official casting has been revealed, but fans are waiting with bated breath to learn the fate of the Housewives from the Garden State.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

