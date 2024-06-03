The Big Picture Executive producer Andy Cohen is open to a cast shake-up due to ongoing feuds and tension on RHONJ.

It is not just the fans that are sick of the divide. Andy Cohen may be tired of the same old feud too. The Real Housewives of New Jersey executive producer recently weighed in with Distractify on whether the reality show needs a cast shake-up, and Cohen is game. The Real Housewives of New Jersey had tension brewing between the stars for many seasons; Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s ongoing feud took centre stage last season after a decade-long feud, and it has caused some ripples within the group. Now Jackie Goldschneider's friendship with Giudice and Jennifer Aydin has caused her friendship with Gorga and Margaret Josephs to break down, as Josephs has fallen out with Giudice. Josephs and Gorga are not the only ones to have fallen out with Giudice. Rachel Fuda wants her fired from the show, and Danielle Cabral wants nothing to do with her anymore. Cohen, who said that the divide between the RHONJ cast worked better than the divide between the RHOP cast, has now seemingly taken all of that back.

After stating that the show is “in need of” a change due to the repetitive feuds and ongoing tension, Cohen said, “I think with Jersey, we’re gonna have a really interesting moment in figuring out where to go.” He also added that while Giudice and Gorga’s feud deeply affects the show, Season 14’s overall cliquey nature made matters worse. “There’s two very clear teams,” he explained, “and it’s kind of where we were with Potomac. You need a group.”

The feud between the Gorgas and Giudice is no longer keeping fans interested. The show has recently taken a historic nosedive in ratings of episode 3 of Season 14, and fans blamed it on the divide, which they claimed that Josephs is also responsible for. Now that it has been reported that the reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will not be happening, producers will now have to brainstorm how Season 15 will go in spite of the tension between the cast.

The ‘RHONJ ‘Divide Is Taking a Toll On the Show

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey took a little bit longer than expected to film. The feud between Giudice and Gorga had reached new heights, and the feud may not ever reach a resolution. The feuding RHONJ stars refused to film Season 14 together after Gorga and Joe Gorga skipped Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. Even though the network navigated around the feud to film Season 14, that does not mean that the feud did not cause further disruption to the show.

It has also been reported that the end-of-season RHONJ reunion will no longer happen. A reunion is meant to have a resolution, and there was “no path forward” for a resolution to happen with the ongoing divide. The network will have to figure out a different concept to end the season, and they may also have to rethink the entire cast ahead of Season 15.

