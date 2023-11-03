The Big Picture The article highlights serious concerns about the emotional damage caused to Real Housewives stars by Bravo production, raising questions about the welfare of cast members. #BravoReckoning

Public and cast member backlash against Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen is damaging the show's reputation, potentially leading to its downfall. Cohen appears unconcerned and even laughs off the accusations.

Andy Cohen's dismissive attitude towards the accusations reflects a lack of seriousness from Bravo and NBCUniversal, suggesting they may not be prioritizing the well-being of their cast members.

The Vanity Fair article exposing behind-the-scenes secrets Real Housewives stars have been subjected to hit Bravo like a ton of bricks. The backlash has been swift and many are questioning why certain changes haven't been in effect. While much of the heat is currently on former Real Housewives of New York star, Ramona Singer for her alleged racial insensitivity, the public still has heat for some Bravo executives, namely Cohen. The article delved into how the production team not only failed to give its stars some fair and moral treatment, but they used their weakness as content for ratings. Another RHONY alum, Leah McSweeney, claims her alcoholism magnified after joining the show, and she was pressured into drinking purely for entertaining drunk moments on the show. Before joining the show, she says she'd been sober for nearly a decade. Since the show, she says her mental health has taken a hit, and she noted how Cohen seemed insensitive to her struggle during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The article has triggered concerns that have already been voiced out by many Housewives in the past. The Bravo production team is being called out over giving the franchise stars emotional and psychological damage. The talk revolves around how they haven't been ensuring the welfare of their cast members, and many are calling for Cohen to be held accountable also as he's an executive producer on the franchise and hosts each reunion special. But Cohen doesn't seem to be phased.

Andy Cohen Reacts to the Vanity Fair Report

Apparently, Andy Cohen Finds The Article to Be a Laughing Matter

Cohen getting backlash is nothing new, whether it be from disgruntled former Housewives or fans. already hated by the public and the cast members alike. He's been in several feuds with Housewives across the franchise. The hate he is generating is ruining the show's reputation and is said to be a big reason why Real Housewives franchise could be headed towards its downfall. In reference to the article, he appears unbothered.

He commented on an Instagram post that makes fun of the Vanity Fair article. The post is a video of a news reporter paddling on a boat in flooded water and compares the article as the 'flood' while the reporter says, "We’re getting a nice break from the rain but not the flooding.” The caption then reads “Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist.” He commented with a laughing emoji.

