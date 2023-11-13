Andy Garcia was one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s, and has continued to do interesting work throughout his career. Garcia is a thoughtful, tactful performer who isn’t associated with just one genre; he’s populated his filmography with an equal number of comedies, dramas, action thrillers, and romantic films.

Garcia is also an actor that can add a lot with only a limited amount of screen time. It’s rare that his impact is not felt within a film’s quality. These are the best Andy Garcia movies, ranked.

10 ‘When A Man Loves A Woman’ (1994)

Directed by Luis Mandoki

When A Man Loves A Woman was a more realistic romantic drama compared to the other films released in the 1990s. While erotic thrillers and sensationalized “Oscar bait” tended to be quite popular, When A Man Loves A Woman was a far more realistic take on relationships and trauma.

Garcia stars as Michael Green, an airline pilot who tries to care for his alcoholic wife Alice (Meg Ryan). It showed a more serious side to Ryan, who had previously been best known for her work in romantic comedies alongside Tom Hanks.

9 ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (2018)

Directed by Ol Parker

As a general rule of thumb, comedy sequels usually don’t work. It’s hard to replicate an original premise without sacrificing the character development, and comedies that simply reiterate the same humor fail to stand out in comparison to their predecessors. However, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was able to improve upon the 2008 original by introducing new characters that helped flesh out the story.

Among the best new characters in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is about the Italian hotel manager, Fernando Cienfuegos, who romances Sofie’s (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother in one of the film’s best musical sequences. It turns out that Garcia is a great singer!

8 ‘Kill the Messenger’ (2014)

Directed by Michael Cuesta

Jeremy Renner gives the performance of his career in Kill the Messenger. The 2014 biographical thriller stars Renner as the San Jose Mercury News reporter Gary Webb, who uncovered a conspiracy that linked American intelligence officials to the illegal shipment of cocaine to Central America.

The film shows Webb’s diligence through the scenes in which he interviews various sources. Among them is the prisoner Norwin Meneses (Garcia), who helps pass along critical information about Oliver North’s scheme to pass along weapons to the Nicaraguan Contras. It’s a brief, yet very important performance that sets up the rest of Webb’s journey.

7 ‘Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead” (1995)

Directed by Gary Fleder

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead was released only a year after Pulp Fiction and was clearly trying to capture a similar tone to Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime epic. While the dialogue in Things To Do In Denver While You’re Dead isn’t quite as sharp as Tarantino’s prose, the film contains its fair share of idiosyncratic character actors playing odd criminal characters.

Among them is Garcia, whose performance as the criminal Jimmy Tosnia adds a sense of tragedy to the story. Jimmy finds it difficult to marry the woman of his dreams when he’s called back into the criminal lifestyle.

6 ‘Internal Affairs’ (1990)

Directed by Mike Figgis

Internal Affairs holds up much better than many other cop thrillers from the 1990s. While this era of crime cinema tended to lionize the violence used by police officers, Internal Affairs questions whether cops should be held accountable for their actions.

Garcia stars as the Infernal Affairs officer Raymond Avilla, who investigates the action taken by LAPD officer Dennis Peck (Richard Gere). It’s absolutely mesmerizing to watch Garcia and Gere face off; Peck knows that an investigation by Avilla could threaten to expose the corruption that has plagued his entire career.

5 ‘Stand and Deliver’ (1988)

Directed by Ramon Menendez

Stand and Deliver is one of the best films about an inspirational teacher. Edward James Olmos received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Jaime Escalante, a Bolivian-American math teacher who inspired a class of underachievers to take an interest in calculus. Escalante is forced to defend his students’ honor when they are accused of cheating.

Garcia appears as Ramirez, an employee of the Educational Testing Service that questions the legitimacy of the student’s scores. It’s only after observing the students’ work that Ramirez realizes their scores were legitimate.

4 ‘Black Rain’ (1989)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Black Rain is one of the more underrated installments in Ridley Scott’s filmography. Scott’s 1989 action thriller starred Michael Douglas as the NYPD detective Nick Conklin, who works alongside his partner Charlie Vincent (Garcia) to combat a powerful Yakuza and confront the Japanese mafia.

The film’s stylized approach combines elements of American crime cinema and the legacy of Asian action classics. It proved both Douglas and Garcias’ merits as action stars, as both Conklin and Vincent are frequently called to defend themselves with lethal action. In one of his breakout roles, Garcia proved that he could act alongside an industry legend like Douglas.

3 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh