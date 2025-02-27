The Andy Griffith Show reigns as one of the most iconic and wholesome television sitcoms, starring Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, and Ron Howard. Known for its unique series ending, The Andy Griffith Show ran for an impressive eight seasons and takes place in the small North Carolina town of Mayberry, and follows the life of widower and beloved local sheriff, Andy Taylor (Griffith). The series is known for its family values, sentimental stories, and also its array of characters who keep Taylor on his toes.

Mayberry is home to a variety of memorable and lovable residents, such as Aunt Bee (Frances Bavier), who helps take care of Taylor and his young son, Opie (Howard), and Taylor's bumbling, stumbling deputy, Barney Fife (Knotts), who manages to always keep things entertaining in the tight-knit community. Out of all the characters in the sleepy town of Mayberry, including Goober Pyle (George Lindsey) and Ernest T. Bass (Howard Morris), these are the ten best characters in The Andy Griffith Show, ranked.