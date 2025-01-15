The superhero movie as a concept's been through some ups and downs in the last few years. The ups are really good (especially if you're Spider-Man) and the downs are a study in what not to do in this genre (especially if you're Spider-Man's villains). The Flash falls into the latter category, as it didn't just receive scathing reviews, but it was also a major box office bomb. Director Andy Muschietti recently unpacked his feelings on The Flash's less than optimal reception, and his response was... baffling, to say the least. "The Flash failed, among all the other reasons, because it wasn’t a movie that appealed to all four quadrants. It failed at that," he said, while also claiming that the Flash wasn't really popular among moviegoers.

Fans online have taken umbrage with Muschietti's claims, especially since Flash was the subject of a long-running TV series and managed to shine in other adaptations like Justice League Unlimited. But there are other reasons as to why audiences and critics didn't click with The Flash, and it's not the "four quadrants," but a number of other factors — especially Ezra Miller, who played Barry Allen.

Ezra Miller's Performance As Barry Allen Wasn't Endearing to Audiences

Image via Warner Bros

The biggest issue surrounding The Flash is Miller's performance. Simply put, their take on Barry Allen is annoying. Barry is repeatedly twitchy, motor-mouthed, and acts less like a superhero and more like a ten-year-old experiencing an everlasting sugar rush. The Flash cranks it up to eleven when Barry time travels to stop his mother's murder and runs into his younger self, who ends up getting superpowers and is even worse, as he acts more like a stoner than a superhero. Critic Zach Anderson put it best in his review for the Daily Utah Chronicle: "When one out of two main protagonists makes me want to swallow a Batarang every time he’s on screen, you’re probably doing something wrong."

'The Flash' Focused More on Cameos Than Its Title Character