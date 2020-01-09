‘It’ Filmmaker Andy Muschietti in Early Talks to Direct ‘The Howling’ for Netflix

0

It’s early days, but sources tell Collider there is truth to a recent report from The Hashtag Show that It director Andy Muschietti is circling a new adaptation of Gary Brandner‘s 1977 horror novel The Howling, which of course served as the basis of the 1981 film of the same name.

Sources confirm that Netflix has the rights to The Howling, though the streaming service had no comment. An individual with knowledge of Muschietti’s early talks indicated that the two sides were still far apart, though the director has felt confident enough that a deal will make to mention it in public while moderating a panel with the cast of Underwater following a press screening of the monster movie.

Netflix has been behind some gigantic genre hits, such as Stranger Things, Haunting of Hill House, and most recently, The Witcher, but its October movie lineup — In the Tall Grass, Fractured, Eli and Rattlesnake — was not especially well-received. One agency source said to expect Netflix to beef up its horror offerings as it looks to stave off competition from rising streamers like Shudder. A new adaptation of The Howling, apparently, is part of that effort.

I’ll be curious to see whether this new adaptation embraces CGI, or practical effects. And it sure would be interesting if, given Muschietti’s propensity for splitting up a single book into chapters, this Howling adaptation turned out to be a series. I wonder if at this early stage, in addition to the financial details of it all, they’re simply talking about what this thing would ultimately look like if he does, in fact, take the helm.

The Howling follows a woman who survives a traumatic attack, only to recuperate in a quiet mountain town where, unbeknownst to her, the residents are actually werewolves. Though I’ve never read the book, it’s apparently quite different from Joe Dante‘s movie, so we’ll have to wait and see which version Muschietti champions.

Up next for Muschietti is a new Flash movie that, to the best of my knowledge, is expected to see Ezra Miller return as the character. For more on that DC project, click here.