When you explore the Spider-Verse, the possibilities are endless, and you never know who you might run into. According to Total Film, Andy Samberg has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the 2018 animated smash hit. The actor made the announcement through his Instagram account, but the role he'll be in charge of playing remains a mystery. The secrecy behind the movie shouldn't come as a surprise, given how its twists and turns mostly rely on who might pop for an appearance due to the numerous Spider-Man variants involved.

Samberg won't be the only member from The Lonely Island to join the action, as the actor also mentioned that Jorma Taccome had been previously cast in the project. After being world-famous singers in Popstar: Never Stop Stopping, the pair will team up once again in a different kind of story, going through multiple realities inhabited by many different versions of everyone's favorite web-slinger. However, Taccome's role isn't as secretive, as he is confirmed to be playing a Renaissance-themed version of The Vulture. While the two roles might be featured in short appearances, the reunion for the actors is more than welcome.

In the new adventure, it's been a year and four months since Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) stopped the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) from using a machine to travel through different dimensions while looking for another version of the family he lost. Since then, he's been enjoying his first few months as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After the Peter Parker from his universe (Chris Pine) died while protecting the city, Miles was given the great power and responsibility of being New York's first line of defense against super villains in themed animal costumes.

The Latest Threat to the Spider-Verse

While the first movie was focused on Miles' journey of learning how to be a hero, the second installment will need him to use all of the skills he has developed over the last year and a half. A new villain will emerge from the shadows, and The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) isn't playing any games. With the power of creating portals within his own body and around him, The Spot is an enemy who can't be reasoned with, but he also can't be punched in the face. Miles and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) will have to be really creative if they want to find a way of defeating the super villain that awaits them.

You can check out the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below, before the movie swings into theaters on June 2: