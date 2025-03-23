Andy Samberg recently dipped into drama with 2024's Lee and romantic comedy yearning with 2020's Palm Springs. But his range should come at no surprise if you've seen the independent film that Samberg starred in alongside Rashida Jones in 2012, Celeste and Jesse Forever.

Celeste and Jesse Forever tackles the eternal question: "Can you be friends with your ex?" with a twist, because these exes in question were co-dependent best friends before they even started dating. The film picks up six months after Jones' and Samberg's characters—the titular Celeste and Jesse—have filed for divorce and separated. But you'd never know it by the way they still live together and vanish into inside jokes, as they're totally in denial about their situation. It takes Jesse learning that he's gotten another woman pregnant to finally shake them loose and get them to work on themselves and really examine what went wrong in their relationship. We all want to marry our best friend, but relationships often require more than that.

Samberg’s Not the Only Sitcom Star in ‘Celeste and Jesse Forever’