Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, Common Join Stoner Superhero Comedy ‘Super High’

New Line just won the pitch for Super High, a stoner superhero comedy with Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common attached to star. As reported by Deadline, the script will be written by New York Times bestselling author Adam Mansbach (Go the Fuck to Sleep) and will take place in a universe in which smoking weed gives you super powers.

Normally I wouldn’t stand for this How High erasure (don’t think I didn’t notice that this premise is nearly identical to the 2001 Method Man / Redman classic), but the cast attached to this project is giving me the strength to allow it. Craig Robinson in a superhero movie is the balm for my soul that I didn’t know I was missing, and Samberg absolutely killed it this past summer with the time loop comedy Palm Springs. Common typically does dramatic roles and has been doing a lot of action recently (Ava, John Wick 2, Hunter Killer), so I assume he’ll be playing the straight man to Samberg and Robinson. But hopefully he’ll go broadly comedic, as I really want to see Common as a wacky superhero.

Obviously, this project is at least a few years away, as the script hasn't even been written yet and most production in Hollywood is still shut down. But Super High looks like it'll be a fun treat for us all to enjoy once the world gets (mostly) back to normal, whenever that might be. For now, we'll have to deal with major movies like Dune getting postponed until next year and Netflix continuously reneging on its show renewals.