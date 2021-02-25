It’s always worth tuning into Late Night with Seth Meyers when a Saturday Night Live alum is the guest, because there’s usually an even more relaxed, silly demeanor to the interview – and there’s also a strong chance it will go hilariously off the rails. That was the case when Andy Samberg hijacked his own interview with Meyers and turned the tables last summer, and it was the case last night when Samberg plotted to interrupt Colin Jost’s interview with a series of hilariously bizarre text messages.

Jost was on Late Night this week to promote his new film Tom and Jerry, but they barely even discussed it. Meyers was head writer during Jost’s tenure on SNL, and when Meyers left SNL to host Late Night, he mentored Jost as the show’s new head writer. They have a fun, breezy rapport that made the interview feel like two old friends catching up – and then their other old friend barged in ready to do a bit for as long as possible.

RELATED: Watch Seth Meyers Interview Andy Samberg as a Recently Discovered Mummy

Indeed, during the interview Meyers gets word from his team and tells Jost that Andy Samberg says to check his text messages. Jost was recording the interview on his iPhone and had put it in Do Not Disturb mode, but Samberg – who knew the interview was taking place – was trying to playfully sabotage the whole thing by sending Jost a ton of text messages about how he should turn off his notifications while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and how Meyers' dog Frisbee sucks (note: Frisbee is a Good Dog). It’s silly and it’s dumb and it’s extremely funny, and it made me laugh very hard.

If you’re into bits and shenanigans, enjoy.

KEEP READING: Collider Connected: Seth Meyers on 'SNL', Amber Ruffin, and the Evolution of 'Late Night'

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Other Paramount Movies to Stream on Paramount+ 45 Days After Theaters The paradigm has shifted.