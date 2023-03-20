For his many fans, Andy Samberg's name is practially synonymous with comedy. From his seven seasons as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live to making up one-third of The Lonely Island, and of course his leading role as Jake Peralta on NBC's long-running Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which ran until 2021. In short, Samberg is a funny guy. But no one can break your heart quite like a comedian, something that will be put to the test when Samberg appears in the upcoming WWII biographical drama Lee.

In an interview with Collider to promote his new series Digman!, Samberg was asked about his experience on the film, where he will play real-life photojournalist David Scherman opposite Kate Winslet as model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller. In speaking of what drew him to the part, Samberg said:

"A big part of the draw for me outside of the fact that I was really drawn to playing this real person, David Scherman, and the script, was getting to work with Kate Winslet, who is someone that I just really admire and I know has an incredible work ethic and a consistent high quality of work. So when they asked if I'd be interested in that, that was, for me, a big reason I was willing to give it a shot and sort of go out of my comfort zone."

According to Winslet, the film is set to cover only a short period in Miller's life, when she was working as a photojournalist during the height of WWII, documenting the atrocities across Europe for Vogue magazine. It was during this time that she met Life magazine photographer Scherman, and the two launched a professional partnership.

Image via NBC

Of the experience working on the film, Samberg described it as "heavy and intense," but was ultimately glad to take on the project, saying:

"I haven't seen it yet, so I don't know how much I am or am not even in it. Could be a lot, could be a little, could be a medium amount. Those options are all on the table to them. But it was cool, man. I mean, it was really heavy and intense and I feel like it's something I would not have been ready for even a few years ago in terms of my life experience to be able to let my guard down that much and be that kind of grounded, and real, and vulnerable to it because it really covers some heavy things. But I'm glad I did it, and I can't wait to see it, and I hope it turns out great."

Samberg can next be seen in the animated comedy series Digman! which follows archeologist Rip Digman as he strives to repair his damaged reputation and reach the professional highs he once had. The series is notable for reuniting Samberg with his Brookyln Nine-Nine costar Melissa Fumero and also boasts an impressive roster of guest stars.

There is currently no release date for Lee. In the meantime, you can check out Samberg in Digman! premiering March 22 on Comedy Central. Watch the trailer below: