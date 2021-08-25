Former SNL co-stars Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph have been picked to host Peacock's new holiday baking competition show called Baking It — and if you're wondering why it sounds so similar to the show Making It, that's because it hails from the same creators as the hit crafting competition series. The six-episode first season of Baking It will stream exclusively on Peacock.

The show will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky will serve as executive producers.

Baking It will feature eight teams of two bakers visiting Samberg and Rudolph's "winter cabin" to compete in making some wonderful holiday culinary treats. Each competing duo will include "spouses, siblings, best friends and more," with each pair attempting to win a cash prize. Meanwhile, Rudolph and Samberg will provide the audience with fun comedic moments during the baking before the teams will be judged by four real-life grandmas who just to happen so be incredibly skilled bakers themselves. No pressure or anything! The winner will, appropriately, be crowned "Best in Dough."

Rudolph and Samberg are, of course, best known for their time as part of the cast on Saturday Night Live, while Samberg can currently be seen on NBC's final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which premiered earlier this month. Rudolph, meanwhile, provided the voice of Daniela for Pixar's Luca and is also set to star in the upcoming Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, which will be released in 2022 on Disney+.

No premiere date has been set for Baked It, but stay tuned for more release information on this upcoming holiday competition show right here on Collider.

