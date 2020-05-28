Andy Samberg’s Sundance Hit ‘Palm Springs’ to Premiere on Hulu This Summer

Hulu and Neon have announced that the Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs, which they jointly acquired in a splashy deal at Sundance, will premiere on Hulu and in select drive-in theaters on Friday, July 10.

Samberg plays Nyles, a carefree guy who has a chance encounter with a reluctant maid of honor (Cristin Milioti) at a Palm Springs wedding. Things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue… or each other.

J.K. Simmons co-stars alongside Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher. Palm Springs also serves as Samberg’s first leading role in a feature film since 2016’s underrated Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and his return to the big screen is more than welcome by this blogger.

Max Barbakow direct from a script by Andy Siara, while Samberg produced alongside his Lonely Island buddies Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, as well as Dylan Sellers, Becky Sloviter and Chris Parker. Gabby Revilla Lugo serves as an executive producer on the film, which was a co-production between Limelight and the cleverly-named Lonely Island Classics.

I missed Palm Springs at Sundance but heard very good things about the film, though its big twist was spoiled for me early on. Such is the nature of life as a film reporter/critic. You don’t always get to go into movies “cold,’ but I’m sure there will be plenty of other surprises to keep me entertained.

This move is ultimately a win for Hulu, which would’ve had to wait months for the film’s theatrical window to close. With the majority of American theaters still closed themselves, it made sense to just drop Palm Springs on Hulu, with Neon spearheading a drive-in campaign. I’ve never been to a drive-in theater before, but maybe this is the perfect film with which to give that experience a try.

Check out the poster art above, and stay tuned for the first trailer for the film. You can also click here for Adam Chitwood‘s A-grade review out of Sundance, just be wary of minor spoilers.