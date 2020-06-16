Watch Andy Samberg’s ‘Palm Springs’ Trailer Over and Over and Over Again

Hulu has released the trailer for its Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs, which will premiere on the streaming service and in select drive-in theaters on Friday, July 10.

Samberg plays Nyles, a carefree guy who meets a young woman (Cristin Milioti) at a Palm Springs wedding. Things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue… or each other. That’s the description Hulu has been sending out, and critics have been careful not to spoil the film’s premise, but it was inevitable that the trailer would, in fact, let the cat out of the bag — this is a time loop movie, much like Groundhog Day. I apologize if you wanted to go in blind, but if that were truly the case, you wouldn’t have clicked on this trailer article.

I missed Palm Springs at Sundance but heard nothing but good things about this film, which co-stars J.K. Simmons. I’ve always appreciated Samberg’s movies from Hot Rod to Popstar to That’s My Boy, so I’m excited to see him back on the big screen, where he brings an unusual but welcome comic energy.

Max Barbakow directed Palm Springs from a script by Andy Siara, while Samberg produced alongside his Lonely Island buddies Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, as well as Dylan Sellers, Becky Sloviter and Chris Parker. Gabby Revilla Lugo served as an executive producer on the film, which was a co-production between Limelight and Lonely Island Classics.

Though Hulu originally envisioned a robust theatrical release courtesy of its partner Neon, the pandemic provided an alternative path to reach audiences, and the filmmakers seem eager to make the most of the splashy streaming premiere. I have no idea if the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged is opening at drive-in theaters, but if it does, expect Palm Springs to give it a run for its money, especially with Neon spearheading that campaign.

Check out the Palm Springs trailer below, and click here for Adam Chitwood‘s A-grade review out of Sundance.