Radio Silence will helm the film, which promises to feature robots going crazy in a comedic manner.

Andy Samberg's upcoming projects include a dramatic turn in Lee and a cryogenic comedy with Jean Smart.

Last month, it was reported that Andy Samberg would collaborate on a new comedy with Scream directors Radio Silence. That movie now has a title and a studio home, as The Robots Go Crazy will go crazy at Amazon MGM Studios. Deadline reports that the studio has snapped up the film, which it describes as a "hot package".

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is known that it will be an action comedy. Presumably, given the title, the film's plot will involve robots, who will then go crazy; it is yet to be revealed whether Samberg will be one of the robots who go crazy, or someone who is endangered by the craziness of said robots. It is the latest project from directing collective Radio Silence, who recently graced theaters with the blood-spattered horror comedy Abigail. However, many of their recent headlines have been about movies they aren't directing - after successfully reviving the Scream franchise in 2022 and following that up with an even bigger sequel, they left the next film in the hands of others. They have also departed a planned remake of Escape From New York.

What Has Andy Samberg Been Working On Lately?

Following the conclusion of his hit cop-shop sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2021, Saturday Night Live alumnus Andy Samberg has kept busy. He starred with Cristin Milioti in the time-loop comedy Palm Springs, and appeared as a twisted version of himself in Jake Johnson's comedy Self Reliance. He also voiced the angsty spider-clone the Scarlet Spider in last year's animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He currently lends his voice to the animated comedies Digman!, in which he plays the title character, and Mulligan. He is set to make a rare dramatic turn this fall in Lee, a biopic of American war photographer Lee Miller; Samberg will play photojournalist David Scherman. He is next slated to star alongside Jean Smart in the cryogenic comedy 42.6 Years. He is also working on a comic book miniseries for Image Comics, The Holly Roller, with writers Joe Trohman and Rick Remender and artist Roland Boschi, about a bowling-themed superhero.

Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct The Robots Go Crazy, and will also produce with Samberg and Ali Bell via The Lonely Island’s banner Party Over Here, Radio Silence’s Chad Villella, and Silk Mass’s Jon Silk. Samberg's Lonely Island cohorts Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone will also produce for Party Over Here. Andrew Lanham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will write the script, and will also executive produce.

The Robots Go Crazy has been acquired by Amazon MGM Studios; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.