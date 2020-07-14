Watch: Andy Samberg Hijacks ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ and Things Go Off the Rails

Andy Samberg went on fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers’ show Late Night with Seth Meyers last night, and when he tried to hijack the interview to create his own segment, things went delightfully off the rails. Not only is Meyers Samberg’s former SNL alum, he’s also his former boss. Meyers was head writer during much of Samberg’s tenure on the NBC series, so watching them play off of one another has an added “employee/superior” dynamic that makes it a ton of fun.

Samberg went on Late Night to promote his excellent new film Palm Springs, which is now streaming on Hulu, but during the interview Samberg attempted to turn the tables and put Meyers in “The Hot Seat.” Samberg tries to pepper Meyers with questions that might throw him off, but Meyers is unfazed. “It’s a bit!” Samberg says as the segment starts to fall apart a bit, then he surprises Seth with… well, I won’t spoil it. But it’s very, very funny and it makes Seth crack the hell up.

Earlier in the interview, Samberg was also forced to confront Meyers’ dog Frisbee. In a recurring bit, Meyers has frequently noted how Samberg is not a fan of Seth’s dog (he calls it a rat), but since Meyers was filming this interview in quarantine, he was able to actually bring Frisbee face to face with Samberg. Or at least he tried – the dog, understandably, didn’t even want to look at her bully.

Both segments are an utter delight if you want to feel a dose of joy today. And for added joy, I highly recommend checking out Palm Springs on Hulu. It’s one of the year’s best films.

Watch both Andy Samberg/Seth Meyers segments below. And for more from both, check out my separate Collider Connected interviews with Meyers and Samberg and the whole Lonely Island crew.

