Two powerhouse British talents, Tuppence Middleton (Downtown Abbey) and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings) are teaming up to bring us a horror-drama series titled Blood Cruise. Middleton leads the series, which features an ensemble of European stars, including Björn Bengtsson (The Last Kingdom), Kolbjörn Skarsgård (the youngest of the Skarsgård actor brothers), Jessica Grabowsky (8-pallo), Marika Lagercrantz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), as well as newcomers, Orlando Wahlsteen and Lissa Edil. The series is produced under Serkis's Imaginarium Productions in collaboration with Northern Fable and CBS Studios. Blood Cruise is set to launch at Series Mania later this week, and ahead of that launch, some new images have been released.

Blood Cruise is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Mats Strandberg, with the author collaborating with Malin LagerLöf to write the series, while Jonas Alexander Arnby is the director. The story unfolds aboard a cruise ship that suddenly comes under a supernatural threat, forcing its passengers and crew to unite to defeat the evil aboard. The official synopsis reads:

“The Baltic Charisma promises a dream holiday cruise for all: families, friends, lovers – but this trip will quickly become a nightmare… In the middle of the night, as the revelry on board peaks, the passengers find themselves facing an ancient evil. Adrift in the frozen sea, there’s no way to call for help and nowhere to run. Can a disparate group of passengers come together to defeat the imminent threat? Who can they trust, and how far will they go to survive?”

Character details for the series remain under wraps. However, one doesn't need to look too hard at Middleton's character to suspect that she perhaps has a connection to the ancient evil at play. In one image, she stands in an aisle, leaning against the wall with a devlish gaze fixed in the distance. Another shot captures Skarsgård’s character inside a bus, seemingly in hiding while cautiously peeping at something. Meanwhile, Bengtssen’s character is shown serenading a crowd, possibly a glimpse of the joyous moments on the ship before darkness descends.

When Is 'Blood Cruise' Releasing? ​​​​