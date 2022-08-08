Actor and director Andy Serkis is partnering with Newen Connect to develop Madame!, the story of French artist Marie Tussaud, The Hollywoof Reporter writes. The series will chronicle the life and work of the artist who founded the world-famous Madame Tussauds wax museums, and her time in the French court. Serkis created the series and will also act as showrunner and director via his Imaginarium Productions.

Tussaud honed her craft during the French Revolution and the Age of Enlightenment and later escaped the French Reign of Terror to eventually set up her wax museum in London. The series is pitched as an untold story and will trace her rise in eighteenth-century Paris. She’ll be portrayed as an "extraordinarily pioneering businesswoman [who] built her business from scratch” and as someone who sacrificed “relationships with nearly everyone close to her (including her own children), exchanging love for her legacy.”

Speaking of the project, Serkis said in a statement, “This is no straight-up period drama, it is a hilariously crazy, no holds barred, anarchic, punk caper conjured from the curiously twisted mind of a fabulously post-truth executioner’s daughter! Marie knows one thing very clearly – if you’re going to tell your own life story, make it entertaining, even if you have to make it up, and whatever happens, cut out the boring bits."

Serkis was last seen in Matt Reeves' The Batman as Alfred, but is perhaps best known for playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films and Caeser in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Over the years he has directed features like Disney’s Mogwli, Sony’s superhero feature Venom, and the upcoming Animal Farm. He last directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage with Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson.

His production company Imaginarium has made movies like Netflix’s The Ritual, and Taika Waititi’s upcoming Next Goal Wins, along with series like Fungus the Bogeyman and the upcoming The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. Speaking of the partnership, Newen Connect CEO Rodolphe Buet revealed that the collaboration with Imaginarium “anchors the strategy of Newen Connect to support producers in the development and research of financing for ambitious co-production projects.” Speaking of the project he said, “the series would depict a visionary heroine who shook up conventions in the 18th century and whose journey as a strong independent woman managing to build an empire resonates particularly nowadays.”

