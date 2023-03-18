Andy Serkis is simultaneously the most recognized and acclaimed motion capture performer and a severely underrated character actor. The English actor, who audiences can currently see in the thriller Luther: The Fallen Sun, has been performing for nearly thirty years, delivering multiple iconic performances in films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and franchises like the MCU.

Beloved by fans and revered by critics, Serkis is one of his generation's most versatile performers. The actor has many acclaimed films in filmography, including several that rank quite highly in the reliable review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy began in 2001 with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The plot centers on the titular fellowship gathering to take young hobbit Frodo to Mount Doom in the Land of Mordor to destroy the One Ring of Power. Serkis plays the role of Gollum, although he appears only briefly, has a few lines, and plays no real role in the story — yet.

The Fellowship of the Ring received universal acclaim from critics, who praised its epic scope and faithfulness in adapting J.R.R. Tolkien's seminal masterpiece. The large ensemble also earned acclaim, with Ian McKellen receiving an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the powerful wizard Gandalf.

9 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The Last Jedi might not claim the top prize in a popularity contest, but it was a critical darling, widely regarded among the best Star Wars films. The plot sees Rey training under Luke Skywalker while Poe, Finn, and the rest of the Resistance try to escape an upcoming attack from the First Order. Serkis reprises his role as Supreme Leader Snoke, receiving more screen time than in the previous film.

Praise for The Last Jedi centered on its unconventional screenplay and the character dynamic between Rey and Kylo Ren. However, some critics and most fans reacted divisively to the film's choice to kill Snoke in such an anticlimactic way. Serkis' performance received praise, but the character's role was deemed unnecessary and redundant. The Last Jedi now ranks among the most divisive movies in recent memory, and its reputation probably won't improve soon.

8 'Death of a Superhero' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The 2011 Irish drama Death of a Superhero stars Serkis alongside Thomas Brody Sangster. The story centers on Don, a fifteen-year-old cancer patient who finds refuge and comfort in drawing superhero comic books as he struggles with mortality. Serkis plays Dr. Adrian King, a death therapist who helps Don process his feelings and deal with his situation.

Although it didn't receive much attention, Death of a Superhero earned praise from the few critics who saw it. Serkis and Sangster's performances attracted rave reviews, while the screenplay attracted positive reviews for its thoughtful and surprisingly provocative approach to its delicate subject matter.

7 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The second entry in the Planet of the Apes trilogy sees Caesar struggling to lead his ever-expanding ape community. Tensions rise after they cross paths with a group of humans, with the two groups forming a feeble alliance that threatens to deteriorate by the minute.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes received critical acclaim. Matt Reeves' confident direction and the film's themes earned enthusiastic reviews, with many considering it an upgrade from its well-received predecessor. Serkis' performance earned universal acclaim, with critics and audiences naming him the star of the blossoming franchise and considering his portrayal as Caesar better than his previous trademark character, Gollum.

6 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Christmas movies are usually fan favorites, and 2011's Arthur Christmas wasn't an exception. The film features James McAvoy as the voice of Arthur Claus, Santa's young son who travels with his grandpa and an overly-enthusiastic elf to deliver a present from a little girl Santa forgot about. Serkis has a cameo role as the voice of the lead elf in Santa's workshop.

Arthur Christmas received positive reviews. Critics praise the voice cast and animation, considering the film a heartwarming and thought-provoking entry into the ever-expanding Christmas movie canon. However, some considered the film's plot too convoluted for the average child viewer.

5 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Gollum's story reaches its inevitable and spectacular ending with the final entry in Jackson's epic trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The film focuses on the last stand against Sauron and his legions as Frodo, Sam, and Gollum reach Mordor to destroy the One Ring.

The Return of the King is often considered among the best and most influential films of all time. A technical masterpiece, the film was a milestone in film history, redefining the scope of fantasy films and blockbuster projects. Serkis' performance as Gollum once again attracted acclaim, with many considering him Oscar-worthy; despite winning Best Picture, the film received no acting nominations.

4 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

The Star Wars sequel trilogy began with 2015's The Force Awakens. The film follows a new group of rebel characters searching for Luke Skywalker while fighting against the First Order, a dangerous successor to the Galactic Empire. Serkis plays the Palpatine equivalent, Supreme Leader Snoke; he only has a few scenes and appears mostly from shadows.

The Force Awakens received near-universal acclaim. Critics praised the screenplay, callbacks to the original trilogy, new cast additions, and visual effects. Serkis' performance as Snoke also attracted positive commentaries, with many expressing excitement at the actor's apparent role as the new trilogy's overreaching villain. However, The Force Awakens' reputation has suffered in the years since its release, with many now considering it a poor rehash of the original Star Wars.

3 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Serkis dominates the screen in 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, the final entry into the reboot franchise. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film features the final confrontation between Caesar's army of apes and humanity's forces, led by a ruthless Colonel.

War for the Planet of the Apes received near-universal acclaim. Reeves' directing and writing and the film's production values attracted positive reviews; however, most critics agreed the film belonged to Serkis from beginning to end. His portrayal of the hardened Caesar earned rave reviews, with many considering it the crowning achievement of his already impressive career.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Serkis' first real shot at portraying Gollum comes in 2002's The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. The story sees the fellowship separated, with Sam and Frodo journeying to Mordor accompanied by Gollum, who acts as a guide while plotting to steal the One Ring back.

Acclaimed by critics and fans, The Two Towers received unanimous praise and marked Serkis' rise to international prominence. His portrayal of the deranged Gollum earned rave reviews, with many considering him the highlight of an already impressive film. Gollum would become a cultural phenomenon, with Serkis spearheading the motion capture revolution, of which he would later become the undisputed leader.

1 'Black Panther' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

After debuting with a short scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Serkis returned as Ulysses Klaue in 2018's Black Panther. The film chronicles T'Challa's rise as Wakanda's king and his fall after being challenged by his cousin turned nemesis, Killmonger. Serkis' Klaue is a supporting antagonist, helping Killmonger break into Wakanda; however, he dies halfway through the story.

Black Panther received acclaim from critics, who praised Ryan Coogler's direction, the cast's performances, the production values, and the screenplay. The film became the first superhero movie to achieve an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, receiving six additional nominations and winning three.

