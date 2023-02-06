South Korea’s Climax Studio and Andy Serkis' Imaginarium Productions are teaming up to bring to life The Monster Tale, an upcoming project by Jason Kim, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish are attached as executive producers with Climax Studio founder Byun Seung-Min.

While specific details on the project remain under wraps, Deadline reports that the story will focus on a warring group of East Asian monsters who must team up in order to defeat an impending invasion from a beast across the seas in Europe. “I want to provide the global audience with a new kind of entertainment through the fantasy action of monsters from the east and west,” Kim said about his eagerness on the project. Alongside directing the project, Kim will also serve as a screenwriter on The Monster Tale. Additional information, such as casting, will likely be revealed as the project approaches its release date, which has yet to be determined.

With an exciting premise, The Monster Tale could provide audiences a fun and engaging story showcasing plenty of on-screen spectacle. “Bringing brilliant, flawed and complex characters to the screen is at the heart of what we do at the Imaginarium and we cannot wait to work with Climax Studio and their talented team to develop this wild roller-coaster ride of a story – it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before,” Cavendish said about the upcoming project in development.

Image via Netflix

“I look forward to working together with The Imaginarium on the global co-production of The Monster Tale. I think this is going to be one of the most interesting projects that we have ever worked on,” Byun said about the Climax Studio's partnership with Imaginarium. Climax Studio found recent success with hit releases such as Netflix's Jung-E alongside Hellhound and D.P., two original series from the streaming service. With the two production companies teaming up, which previously produced Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, an adaptation of The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling that Serkis directed and starred in, The Monster Tale could serve as a visual treat for audiences when it debuts in the near future.

Alongside the eventual debut of The Monster Tale, Imaginarium Productions is also set to release Next Goal Wins from director Taika Waititi, which will star Michael Fassbender and center on the American Samoa national football team. In addition to the upcoming sports drama, Serkis will return to the director's chair to adapt Animal Farm, an animated film based on the classic book by George Orwell.

With the project still in its early stages of development, The Monster Tale currently has no set release date. Check out Collider's interview with Serkis on his role in Andor below.