Andy Serkis Teases ‘The Batman’ with Intriguing New Story Details

Filming on Matt Reeves‘ The Batman may be delayed, but Andy Serkis has provided new teases on the project, including the tone of Reeves’ story and how his character of Alfred Pennyworth functions in the story, to keep us sufficiently updated (and intrigued).

In a recent exclusive from LADbible, Serkis shared two brief teases about The Batman, the first one focusing on the tone of The Batman. Serkis seemed to confirm fellow Batman cast member Colin Farrell‘s past comments about the tone of Reeves’ story, telling LADbible this new Batman story will be “darker than previous” versions of the story and went on to remark “I would say that’s not far from the truth,” when asked if the movie would be even “darker and broodier.” How much darker has yet to be made clear (unless we’re talking about lighting), but it sure sounds like Reeves’ Batman will now be competing with Christopher Nolan‘s Batman trilogy for the title of “Darkest Batman Story.”

Additionally, Serkis shared some insights on the story as it relates to Alfred and Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, played by lead Robert Pattinson. Serkis told LADbible, “It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That’s really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

Back in early April, Reeves also shared some key story insights, telling Nerdist, in part: “I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is. Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle.” This, combined with Serkis’ comments from earlier this week, seem to hint at movie which will perhaps before more soulful and pathos-driven than previous iterations as the story focuses in on Pattinson’s Batman developing into the hero we know him to be in later years.

Finally, while he wasn’t able to share details on what he has or hasn’t filmed for The Batman specifically, Serkis did share insights on the filming process leading up to production on the movie shutting down in the UK back in March: “I was literally half way through shooting my part in it when we got shut down. So it will be interesting to see when that resurfaces how it has been affected by it [lockdown],” and went on to reassure, saying, “But it is, it’s going to be a beautiful film.”

