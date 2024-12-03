From one franchise to the next, Andy Serkis has hopped in and out of a multitude of fantastical worlds. His latest on-screen performance saw him briefly appear in Venom: The Last Dance, where he graced screens at the beginning of the film and during the mid-credit scene as Knull. Also known as the King in Black, Knull was technically the movie’s primary antagonist, but the Planet of the Apes mainstay didn’t get much screen time. However, he’s open to the idea that - unlike what has been marketed for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his Symbiote bestie, Venom - this won’t be Knull’s final tango. After all, that mid-credit sequence left the door open for Knull to return to the multiiverse of Marvel down the line, certainly not ruling the character in any capacity.

While in attendance at FanExpo San Francisco last weekend, Serkis spoke with ScreenRant, and shared what he knew about the King of the Symbiotes’ possible future reappearance, along with revealing that his casting in the role was an incredibly “last minute” creative choice.

“Well, that's also very interesting. I really, genuinely have no idea. It was very much, ‘Can you come in?’ It was quite last minute, actually. ‘Can you come in and do the voice for Knull?’ So, I came in and did it on the stage. Then there was talk of, ‘This could go on… He’s quite a big character,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I know that.’ Well, let's see what happens, actually.”

Andy Serkis’ History with ‘Venom’

Venom: The Last Dance marked Serkis’ first time tangoing with character work in the superhero trilogy, but it’s far from his first samba with the Symbiote. 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage was Serkis’ third time sitting on the other side of the camera, with the celebrated performer flexing his directorial chops on the Hardy and Woody Harrelson-led flick. The title further expanded his slate of genres, having previously celebrated his directorial debut with 2017’s Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy-led heartfelt biographical drama, Breathe, and Netflix’s 2018 feature, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Happily sticking with his call to filmmaking, next year will bring about the arrival of Serkis’ animated comedy-drama, Animal Farm, which will tick yet another genre off the list. Beyond bringing a new version of George Orwell’s beloved story into feature-length form, Serkis is also busy with his return to Middle Earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum. Along with reprising his role as the titular character once known as Sméagol, Serkis is also set to direct the movie.

