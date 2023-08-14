Known for his versatility and ability to tackle diverse genres, Ang Lee is one of the most celebrated directors of his generation. Lee is a Taiwanese-American filmmaker whose films often explore themes of cultural identity, personal struggles, and the complexities of human relationships.

Throughout his career, Lee has received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including multiple Academy Awards for Best Director. His reputation as a visionary director has been cemented by the enormous development and evolution he has displayed with each project, consistently pushing boundaries and challenging assumptions. Cinema fans must be familiar with Lee's work, even if they are unaware that he is the mastermind behind them. As a result, Rotten Tomatoes has rated his highest-scored films, some of which fans may recognize.

10 ‘Ride with the Devil’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 64%

Based on the novel Woe to Live On by Daniel Woodrell, Ride with the Devil is set during the American Civil War and follows a group of young men from Missouri who join the Confederate guerrilla unit known as the Bushwhackers.

Although the film did not achieve significant commercial success, it was well-regarded for its performances, direction, and historical accuracy. Moreover, the way that Lee's approach captured the tenor and atmosphere of the time was also praised. The performances of the cast, particularly Tobey Maguire and Jewel in their respective roles, were highlighted as strong points of the film.

9 ‘Lust, Caution’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 72%

Based on the novella of the same name by Eileen Chang, Lust, Caution is set in Shanghai during World War II and follows Wang Jiazhi (Tang Wei), a university student who is tasked with seducing and eventually assassinating Mr. Yee (Tony Leung), a high-ranking political figure collaborating with the Japanese.

The leading actors received high marks from the critics for their performances, notably for their chemistry and capacity to express the sexual tension and emotional nuance of their characters. Moreover, despite the mixed reactions to its explicitness, Lust, Caution was recognized with numerous awards and nominations, including the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It remains a notable entry in Lee's filmography for its bold storytelling and exploration of complex human emotions within a historical context.

8 ‘The Ice Storm’ (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86%

Set in the 1970s during a Thanksgiving weekend, The Ice Storm follows two neighboring families, the Hood and the Carver living in an affluent suburban town in Connecticut. During the weekend, an ice storm hits the town, becoming a metaphorical backdrop for the emotional turmoil each character experiences.

Critics lauded Lee's direction for capturing the atmosphere of the 1970s setting, as well as his ability to convey the sense of repression and discontent simmering beneath the surface of the seemingly idyllic suburban community. The film's cinematography, mise-en-scène, and attention to detail also received a commendation for creating a convincing period backdrop.

7 ‘Life of Pi’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86%

Based on the novel of the same name by Yann Martel, Life of Pifollows the extraordinary journey of a young Indian man named Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma) who survives a shipwreck and finds himself stranded on a lifeboat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Pi, accompanied by several zoo animals from his family's now-sunken ship, including a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker, must navigate the harsh and unpredictable environment of the open sea.

Lee’s direction, particularly his ability to bring the visually mesmerizing and challenging story to life, is highly praised. The film's use of 3D technology was seen as groundbreaking, enhancing the immersive experience and transporting audiences into the vastness of the ocean alongside Pi. Additionally, the performance of Sharma, in his debut role as Pi, is highly recognized for his impressive portrayal of a young man facing extreme circumstances and his ability to effectively convey emotions while interacting with a mostly CGI tiger.

6 ‘Eat Drink Man Woman’ (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 88%

Eat Drink Man Woman is a Taiwanese comedy-drama that revolves around Chu (Lung Sihung), a widowed master chef, and his three adult daughters, Jia-Ning, Jia-Chien, and Jia-Jen. Chu's greatest love is cooking, and every Sunday he prepares an elaborate meal for his daughters. Through these meals, the family comes together and bonds amidst the delicious dishes.

The portrayal of the family dynamics and the conflicts between generations were seen as relatable and thought-provoking. Moreover, the film's focus on food and its role in bringing the characters together added an additional layer of richness to the storytelling. The performances of the cast, particularly Sihung Lung as Chu, were highly acclaimed. The film's success on the festival circuit and its nomination for an Academy Award solidified its reputation as a landmark Taiwanese film and garnered a strong following among fans of Ang Lee's work.

5 ‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 88%

Based on the short story by Annie Proulx,Brokeback Mountain focuses on the complex relationship between two cowboys, Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), who meet and develop a deep emotional and sexual connection while working together as sheepherders on Brokeback Mountain in Wyoming in the 1960s.

Brokeback Mountain is praised for its groundbreaking approach to LGBTQ+ storytelling, highlighting its poignant portrayal of complex characters, emotional depth, and stunning cinematography. Lee's direction to address issues of love suppressed impulses, and societal prejudice was also praised for its sensitivity and depth. The film was seen as a powerful cinematic statement on the complexities of human relationships and the enduring power of unrequited love.

4 ‘The Wedding Banquet’ (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 97%

The Wedding Banquet centers around a gay Taiwanese-American man named Wai-Tung Gao (Winston Chao) who lives in New York City with his partner, Simon (Mitchell Lichtenstein). To appease his traditional parents who are unaware of his sexuality, Wai-Tung agrees to a sham marriage with Wei Wei (May Chin), a young woman from mainland China who needs a green card to stay in the United States.

The film's nuanced exploration of cultural expectations and the clash between traditional values and personal desires were widely commended. Fans also lauded the performances, particularly Chao's portrayal of Wai-Tung, as well as the chemistry between the cast members, elevating The Wedding Banquet to a new height. Moreover, the representation of Taiwanese and LGBTQ+ experiences struck a chord with many viewers, who praised its authenticity and relatability.

3 ‘Sense and Sensibility’ (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 97%

Based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility is set in early 19th-century England and follows the Dashwood sisters, Elinor (Emma Thompson) and Marianne (Kate Winslet) as they are left in reduced circumstances and at the mercy of their half-brother and his wife. The sisters, along with their younger sister Margaret, move to a cottage in the countryside.

Lee’s ability to capture the essence of Jane Austen’s novel and create a faithful adaptation is highly lauded. The film was also applauded for its elegant and nuanced portrayal of the complexities of love, the social constraints of the time, and the strength of the female characters. It has since become a beloved classic in the Austen adaptation canon, cherished for its strong storytelling, memorable characters, and its ability to capture the timeless themes and enduring charm of Austen's work.

2 ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 98%

Set in 19th-century Qing Dynasty China, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s central focus revolves around the character of Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), a skilled warrior who is entrusted with safeguarding the Green Destiny Sword. However, the sword is stolen by a mysterious thief named Jen Yu (Zhang Ziyi), who is also caught between her desire for freedom and her duty to her family.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was celebrated for its unique fusion of traditional wuxia elements with a modern sensibility, offering a fresh take on the genre. It appealed to both fans of martial arts cinema and mainstream audiences, introducing many to the beauty and artistry of the genre. The film's commercial success worldwide, as well as its numerous accolades, including four Academy Awards, further solidified its reputation as a cinematic masterpiece.

1 ‘Pushing Hands’ (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 100%

Pushing Hands follows Mr. Chu (Sihung Lung), an elderly Chinese tai chi master who moves to the United States to live with his adult son, Alex (Bo Z. Wang), and his American wife, Martha (Deb Snyder). The clash between traditional Chinese values and Western cultural norms becomes a source of tension and comedy as Mr. Chu tries to adjust to his new surroundings.

Fans of the movie praised it for its moving narrative, accessible themes, and capacity to elicit sympathy for the difficulties experienced by immigrant families. Pushing Hands was regarded as a significant work in Lee's cinema, displaying his knack for depicting the nuance of human interactions and the complexities of cultural disputes, even though it may not have received as much attention as some of his subsequent works.

