Marvel's Hulk has always been a notoriously difficult character to depict on screen. Over the years, attempts have been made to adapt the green monster into a variety of different solo movies, but none of them have enjoyed the box office success or the critical acclaim that other Marvel movies do. Even amidst the list of subpar Hulk movies, though, it’s Ang Lee’s Hulk, released in 2003, that fared the worst. The movie was extremely infamous for how bad it was, and over the years, it's been relegated to a punchline status. However, about two decades after its release, soaked in the knowledge and awareness of the current state of superhero movies, a second look at Lee’s Hulk suggests that the movie was treated very unfairly.

Why Is Ang Lee’s ‘Hulk’ More Than Just a Superhero Movie?

Image via Universal Pictures

Film history teaches us that the best superhero movies are the ones that don’t necessarily feel like superhero movies. Instead, they blend in different genres within a world where superheroes happen to exist. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy does this wonderfully, staying true to the detective thriller genre, using Batman as his protagonist. Ang Lee takes a similar approach with Hulk. He takes Hulk, one of the most repressed and tragic superheroes to ever exist, and gives him a befittingly somber, yet solemn, character arc. The result is a story that leans more towards an emotional psychodrama drama than a generic summer blockbuster superhero movie — which might be why the movie failed.

Though Ang Lee's approach in Hulk was fresh and ambitious, the audience went in expecting a fun, adventure superhero movie and what they got instead was a slow and serious drama charting the inner turmoil of a character. Lee isn’t really at fault here. The movie came out in 2003, a pre-MCU era, and there wasn’t a blueprint to create a superhero movie as it exists now. Lee’s approach to the movie was that of an introspective sci-fi, horror monster movie, the elements of which worked to confuse the audience.

Ang Lee's 'Hulk' Takes the Marvel Character Too Seriously

Image via Universal Pictures

Having said that, however, these choices were crucial to craft a compelling story about Hulk. For all its merits, the MCU’s Hulk hasn’t treated the character with the seriousness he deserves. The current version of Hulk is made to feel like a house pet, a comic relief character, and sadly, there isn't much weight to him in the scenes he appears in. In the present-day MCU he's now known as smart Hulk, an entity that's reconciled its two selves and is at peace with himself. And that's a fine conclusion, but the audience never really got to see Bruce and Hulk fully fighting their demons. We got glimpses here and there during the Avengers movies and Thor: Ragnarok, but those smaller storylines didn't necessarily do Hulk's arc justice. No wonder, Hulk fans feel cheated. He never got his swansong. But the closest he came was probably Ang Lee’s Hulk.

Bruce Banner is unlike most superheroes in the sense that he doesn’t always willingly transform into his alter ego. He has to get angry to transform, and he can’t always control his anger. Many superhero movies have toyed with the idea that having a superpower is perhaps a curse, but none explore it as deeply and with as much nuance as Hulk does. More than a superhero, Hulk’s arc resembles that of a monster tale like Frankenstein — a misunderstood monster chased and attacked by society and whose retaliation only monsterizes him further. Clearly, there already exists a level of complexity within the character, but Lee goes on to add another layer of father-son dynamic that makes the story further interesting. Hulk is a story about the toxic relationship between a father and a son. Bruce Banner (Eric Bana) is born mutated as a result of his father, Brian Banner’s (Nick Nolte), experiments on himself. When Brian learns that his son might be dangerous, he attempts to kill his child, but he accidentally ends up killing his wife instead. Bruce is aware of these disturbing memories, and grows up haunted by them. This sin of the father layer ascribes a Greek tragedy angle to the movie, and as a result, it’s one of the more profound movies to come out of the superhero genre.

RELATED: What Is the ‘World War Hulk’ Movie Marvel Leaked a Few Years Ago?

Why Has Everyone Forgotten About 'Hulk's Good Parts?

Image via Universal Pictures

In the discourse surrounding Ang Lee’s Hulk, most commentators seem to neglect its redeeming qualities. For one, the movie is extremely loyal to its source. Nowhere is it more apparent than in its editing devices. Lee’s decision to employ wipes, fades, freeze frames, split screens, and panel transitions mimic the aesthetic of comic book pages. The split-screen edits and the like are mostly a tired gimmick but they work for the most part, allowing for simultaneous storytelling and the juxtaposition of contrasting scenes. There are times when these transitions abruptly undercut the seriousness of certain scenes but more on that later.

Though Hulk's CGI makes no large leaps, the character does. Literally. It's one of the more distinctive traits of the green superhero in the comics, where he’s even managed a jump to the moon. Much of this is forgotten and ignored by the MCU's Hulk, but Lee's version remembers. A fantastic desert scene in the movie shows Hulk gradually learning and mastering the art of leaping. The movie’s soundtrack is also pretty good too. The music tracks throughout the movie don’t feel like grand superhero music but something mysterious, sci-fi, and sometimes even creepy. And the hook line is absolutely sublime and is more along the lines of what one would expect from a suspenseful, scary, sci-fi movie, which is exactly the tone that Lee was aiming for.

And finally, Ang Lee’s Hulk is an absolutely menacing force. One interesting thing the movie does is that it changes the size of Hulk in relation to his anger. This means the angrier he is, the bigger and stronger he gets. Undoubtedly, it’s one of the strongest versions of Hulk ever seen, and it makes the MCU’s Hulk look almost puny in comparison. The fight scenes are handled pretty well. Hulk’s battles against the helicopters, fighter jets, and tanks are nothing short of a spectacle, and the physics behind every movement within the well-choreographed fight scenes is extremely satisfying to watch.

Why Is 'Hulk' Worth a Watch, Despite Its Flaws?

Image via Universal Pictures

It wouldn’t be fair to say that Hulk is a perfect movie. It has its fatal flaws. But Hulk is definitely not a mediocre movie. Mediocre is the same stale characters, yelling the same stale lines, performing the same stale actions in a plethora of identical movies. Hulk makes wild choices. And yes, it’s true that there are times when these odd choices work against the movie. The comic book-inspired edits can feel jarring. And the music towards the end feels tonally distorted in relation to the movie. But that's all a part of its jagged, unpredictable, imperfect charm. The current wave of MCU movies is so formulaic, polished, and market tested, one can't really expect such weirdness to come out of them. Hulk manages to surprise the audience, which is more than what one could say for the current lackluster wave of superhero movies. In the end, whether you like it or not, you can accuse Hulk of occasionally striking out, but you can’t accuse the movie of not taking giant swings.