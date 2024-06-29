After putting out many critically acclaimed works, Ang Lee has become one of the most celebrated directors working today. The mind behind Oscar-nominated movies such as Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain is an incredible storyteller that often explores human condition, connections, and relationships in his brilliant work. Lee's versatility in his craft is also notable, as he has directed films across many genres, from superhero films to enchanting classic novel adaptations.

When he rose to fame by directing films such as Pushing Hands that explore conflicts between tradition and modernity (Eastern and Western), the Taiwanese director quickly proved that his work is worthwhile for fans of all categories. But which are his best pictures? From the critically panned, though high-grossing Hulk to the martial arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, these are the best Ang Lee movies.

10 'Hulk' (2003)

Starring Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott

While a critically panned movie, Lee's Hulk is still worth mentioning if only for its cult status. Starring Eric Bana as Bruce Banner, Hulk tells the story of the iconic Marvel scientist with a tragic past as he undergoes an accident that consequently causes him to transform into a raging green monster whenever he gets angry.

Despite some negative reviews, Hulk is still considered one of Ang Lee's most successful pictures; after all, it ranked high among the highest-grossing films of 2003. The Marvel film is ambitious and stylish, with the great performances at its center being the highlights. However, the writing leaves much to be desired, the characters aren't appealing enough for audiences actually to care for the story, and the CGI does not hold up well.

9 'The Ice Storm' (1997)

Starring Kevin Kline, Joan Allen, Sigourney Weaver

Based on Rick Moody's 1994 novel of the same name, The Ice Storm is an underrated drama starring Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline, and Joan Allen. The story focuses on two dysfunctional upper-class families in New Canaan, Connecticut who attempt to deal with the social changes of the early 1970s. In the meantime, they find themselves escaping through alcohol, adultery, and sexual experimentation.

Selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival, this Ang Lee picture provides food for thought while meditating about sexual discovery, secrets, and betrayal. Despite not being the filmmaker's most talked-about and popular picture, The Ice Storm is an underappreciated 1990s picture that deserves viewers' time and is especially fit for those who like great family dramas.

8 'Pushing Hands' (1991)

Starring Sihung Lung, Lai Wang, Bozhao Wang

Sihung Lung is Master Chu, an elderly widower who teaches tai chi chuan in Beijing and struggles to find his place in the foreign American world and adjust to life in New York. Conflicts and clashes soon arise with his white daughter-in-law, Martha (Deb Snyder), a writer who does not speak Chinese and blames him for her own paralyzing inability to focus.

Pushing Hands is a fun domestic comedy-drama movie that explores intriguing existentialist topics (like the other entries in the Father Knows Best trilogy, which also features The Wedding Banquet and Eat Drink Man Woman) such as the clash between cultures and the gaps between generations, showcasing the differences in attitudes and values between individuals born in different decades. Equal parts entertaining and heartwarming, Ang Lee's Taiwanese-American directorial debut is arguably among his best works to date.

7 'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Starring Tony Leung, Tang Wei, Joan Chen

Adapted from the 1979 novella of the same name by Eileen Chang, Lust, Caution is the right pick for historical romance enthusiasts who want to dip their toes into the body of work of the acclaimed director. Taking audiences during World War II, it sees a young woman, played by Tang Wei, who is swept up in a dangerous game of emotional intrigue with a powerful political figure, Mr. Yee, who is brought to life by none other than In the Mood For Love's Tony Leung.

It's not difficult to grasp why Lee's erotic period espionage romantic mystery earned the filmmaker a Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival for the second time. Lee's absorbing adult picture is anchored by amazing acting, a gripping narrative, and solid levels of yearning that romance fans will probably adore. It is worth noting that it features some explicit, steamy scenes, as some readers would probably expect, considering that it is an erotic picture.

6 'Life of Pi' (2012)

Starring Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Adil Hussain

Although Lee has directed plenty of well-known projects, Life of Pi remains one of the director's most prominent movies for all the critical acclaim it got. With striking cinematography, this adventure drama tells the story of an Indian boy named P (Suraj Sharma) who finds himself in the company of a hyena, zebra, orangutan, and a Bengal tiger after a shipwreck sets them adrift in the Pacific Ocean.

The reason why Life of Pi ranks objectively higher than Lust, Caution (which is arguably a better picture) is that it was Oscar-nominated, earning nods for Best Picture and Best Director, and such a fact would be hard to ignore. Based on Yann Martel's book of the same name, this 2012 picture with absorbing visual effects invites audiences on a stunning trip to India, Taiwan, and Montreal (where it was filmed) and meditates about belief and religion in thoughtful ways.

5 'The Wedding Banquet' (1993)

Starring Winston Chao, May Chin, Ah-Lei Gua

Combining the drama, romance, and comedy genres, The Wedding Banquet focuses on a Taiwanese-American man (Winston Chao), happily settled in New York with his American boyfriend, who decides to arrange a marriage of convenience with a Chinese female tenant (May Chin). However, things get out of hand when his parents arrive to visit for the wedding.

If the "fake dating" and family drama tropes in movies and books are a favorite for readers, then they should give The Wedding Banquet a try. Through its entertaining storyline, Lee's film has torn down boundaries of genre and culture. Still, the reason why this seemingly lighthearted LGBTQ comedy does not rank higher is influenced by some questionable scenes in the film. What's more, a new remake starring The Killers of the Flower Moon's Academy Award-nominated Lily Gladstone is in the works.

4 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, James Fleet

Based on Jane Austen's iconic novel and written by Emma Thompson, Sense and Sensibility tells the story of the Dashwood sisters, Elinor Dashwood (Thompson) and Marianne (Kate Winslet), members of a wealthy English family, who are forced to seek financial security through marriage after their father's unfortunate passing. Their suitors? Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman's characters, respectively.

Period drama enthusiasts — particularly Jane Austen lovers — who haven't watched this yet should definitely consider giving it a try. Sense and Sensibility is easily one of Lee's most bewitching pictures, whether that be for its talented cast or the investing romance narratives. While it is debatably not the best Austen adaptation (Pride and Prejudice exists), the 1995 movie surely does justice to its source material.

3 'Eat Drink Man Woman' (1994)

Starring Sihung Lung, Kuei-Mei Yang, Wang Yu-wen

The last entry to Lee's official trilogy, Eat Drink Man Woman meditates about family, culture, and tradition while focusing on a windowed senior chef (Lung Sihung) living with his three grown daughters. In the meantime, the middle one sees her plans affected by unexpected events and the life changes of the other household members.

Lee's first and only film shot entirely in his native Taiwan, this 1994 drama about generational gaps is one of the most compelling movies in the filmmaker's filmography. It is also one of the most acclaimed, considering it was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA. All in all, the masterfully directed Eat Drink Man Woman is a charming comedy-drama with great performances that will keep viewers invested.

2 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger's fictional romance tale is definitely at the top of the list when it comes to the finest Ang Lee pictures. Brokeback Mountain reflects on repressed sexuality and "forbidden love" by following two young cowboys in the warm summer of 1963 who develop a strong emotional bond while working on the secluded sheep farm of Joe Aguirre (Randy Quaid). Issues arise when both of them get married to their respective girlfriends (Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams).

Brokeback Mountain's incredible cast helps cement it as an incredible movie, with Ledger and Gyllenhaal's chemistry and acting performances elevating it. However, it is its gripping and touching storyline that sticks with viewers. Adapted from the novel of the same name, Ang Lee's masterful movie is guaranteed to sweep audiences off their feet and has, over time, earned a place in many hearts for its moving LGBTQ narrative.

1 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Starring Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, Ziyi Zhang

There is hardly any doubt that Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon endures, after all this year, Ang Lee's best effort. The martial arts epic stars Everything Everywhere All at Once's Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh and sees a young Chinese warrior stealing a sword from a well-known swordsman, escaping into a world of romantic adventure with a mysterious person.

Examining loyalty, strength, and secrets, Lee's iconic 2000 wuxia movie is mandatory viewing when it comes to his body of work. Often praised for its breathtaking imagery, top-notch performances, and absorbing, at times emotionally charged plot, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a delight through and through; it is brilliantly executed and near-flawless, featuring some of the most awe-inspiring and extraordinarily choreographed fight sequences in film.

