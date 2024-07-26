The Big Picture Ang Lee's Ride with the Devil crafts an unflinching look at the Civil War, showcasing the brutal realities of warfare.

The film explores the psychological toll of violence, delving into how war shatters communities and warps loyalties.

Ride with the Devil delves into complex themes of survival, redemption, and moral ambiguity by showing the violent realities of war.

Ang Lee is renowned for his versatility, with his impressive cross-genre filmography exploring diverse human conditions while depicting complex emotions and societal issues. His films often emphasize intricate character development with a keen eye for detail. His two Best Director Oscars, one for the 2005 neo-Western romantic drama Brokeback Mountain and the other for the 2012 adventure Life of Pi, are proof that his work has piqued cinephiles. In his characteristic exploration of uncharted paths, Lee revisits the Civil War in the revisionist Western Ride with the Devil. In his take on the war in the film based on Daniel Woodrell's novel Woe to Live On, Ang Lee eschews the dichotomous North versus South narrative, instead plunging us into the horrors of war. Ride with the Devil goes beyond the effect of war on ravaged battlefields, showcasing its capacity to shatter communities, warp loyalties, and inflict lasting emotional scars. Ride with the Devil is an unflinching look at the Civil War, with Ang Lee's relentless barrage of graphic violence underscoring his candid message that there are no winners in war.

What Is 'Ride with the Devil' About?

Ride with the Devil is set in Missouri against the backdrop of the Civil War. The film follows a group of young men who join the infamous "Bushwhackers," a Confederate-aligned informal group known for their brutal tactics within the Missouri-Kansas border region. Ride with the Devil stars Tobey Maguire, Skeet Ulrich, Jeffrey Wright, Jewel, Simon Baker, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, James Caviezel, Thomas Guiry, and Jonathan Brandis. Maguire plays Jake Roedel, also known as "Dutchy," a German-born Dutch immigrant residing in the American South who defies his family's pro-Union leanings to fight for the Confederacy.

From the outset, Ang Lee sets the film's graphic tone. We witness, alongside Maguire's Jake, the brutal killings of his friend Jack Bull Chiles' (Ulrich) parents at the beginning of the film. Then, the story takes us on a journey with Jake as he joins forces with Jack Bull and other young men in the guerrilla war against the Unionists. Among this group of young men is Wright's Daniel Holt, a recently freed slave fighting alongside his former enslaver-turned-rescuer, George Clyde (Baker). Together with other Bushwhackers, including the cruel and condescending Pitt Mackeson (Meyers), they wage a brutal and often indiscriminate war against real and perceived Unionists. Jewel's character, Sue Lee Shelley, twice robbed of love by a savage war, represents the heartbreaking collateral damage inflicted on civilians caught in the crossfire.

'Ride with the Devil' Showcases the Brutal Realities of the Civil War

Image via Universal Pictures

Initially, Jake Roedel and his fellow recruits believed in their cause to unite and defend their neighborhood against occupation by the Union. Their harrowing journey of violence, however, proves war is anything but glorious. With neighbors who have cohabited peacefully turning against each other and friends betraying one another, the film not only highlights how war divides people but also emphasizes the gory nature of it. Ride with the Devil is not a film for the faint of heart. There are deadly ambushes where raiders unleash carnage on innocent civilians, with flames engulfing homes, lifeless bodies littering towns, and usually quiet neighborhoods being replaced by sounds of bullets ripping through the air. In his first scene as a Bushwhacker, Jake watches helplessly as an innocent civilian is brutally gunned down in front of his wife at his store. As Jake's pleas to have the store spared for the sake of the wife's livelihood fall on deaf ears, he reconciles with the fact that theirs is a morally bankrupt struggle. At the basic level, Ride with the Devil lives up to its grim title, depicting the frontier battlegrounds of the Civil War as the proverbial "hell on earth."

Going beyond the physical atrocities of war, Ang Lee's Ride with the Devil delves into the psychological toll the violence takes on its characters. The youthful enthusiasm the war recruits had at the beginning fades with every gruesome confrontation they take part in. This constant exposure to violence leaves the young soldiers emotionally traumatized and increasingly disillusioned. Sue Lee Shelley demonstrates the impact beyond the physical scars. A young woman whose barely months-old marriage is cut short when her husband is killed in the war. Sue Lee Shelley resigns to a mystical belief that she is simply unlucky. Through her character, Ang Lee shows war's collateral devastating effects, particularly for the most vulnerable, like women and children, and her transition to the mystical belief becomes a coping mechanism for dealing with the repeated loss of loved ones, a theme that is widely present throughout the film.

Ang Lee Uses Violence to Fuel Characters' Internal Conflicts in 'Ride with the Devil'

Close

In Ride with the Devil, violence is a theme in itself, acting as a catalyst for exploring the film's other complex subjects. The film personalizes the Civil War, with its characters being driven to violence by their own motivations. For some, it's the need to liberate their community from the shackles of an impending occupation by the Northern Unionists. However, through Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire's Jake, Ride with the Devil scoffs at this proposition, with Jake posing in reference to the incongruous Confederacy's support for slavery and the violent nature of the war itself, "What kind of liberty is it that takes away the liberty of others?" Jake himself defiantly joins the Confederacy contrary to his family's expectations and loyalty. His motivation is to belong in his new Southern community. He sets out to fight alongside his friends to prove his loyalty and earn this acceptance. The lines start blurring as the war thickens, and Jake becomes embroiled in that moral ambiguity of violence where his unapproving family members pay the ultimate price. Even his original trust in the community is questioned as he witnesses community members betraying each other.

Similarly, Jeffrey Wright's former slave, Daniel Holt, joins the war to fight alongside his friend George Clyde. He desires to have his still-enslaved family, particularly his mother, freed, yet he fights on the side that upholds the system. It is during the war that he comes to terms with how ruthless the conflict has become when he witnesses his own comrades brutalizing fellow Black men. Should he keep fighting for a cause that does not recognize his humanity? While some might argue that Ride with the Devil is a film that fails to give much emotional depth to its characters, it sure thrives at developing its characters' internal conflicts. The film's incorporation of real historical figures like the brutal Quantrill, who pillaged civilians on both sides of the war, lends authenticity to the moral muddiness of the period. Through these portrayals, Ang Lee depicts the gritty reality of violence on the frontier during the Civil War, which sets the film apart.

'Ride with the Devil' Is About Survival In the Face of War

Image via Universal Pictures

Survival in Ride with the Devil is a multifaceted concept encompassing both physical well-being and the ability to maintain one's humanity. Jefferey Wright's Daniel Holt is an example of a character whose existence best exemplifies this paradox. His choice to join the war because of his loyalty to his friend George Clyde is also a survival strategy and a way of showing gratitude to George. He soon discovers that it is not his kind of war, becoming disillusioned about its cause. Perhaps even more burdened by Jake's loaded question about liberty is Holt's friend and former enslaver George, who bought Holt's freedom. George's journey to redemption by freeing Holt and overprotecting him in the aftermath achieves the opposite, leading to one of Holt's most memorable lines about slavery, which the film's studio executives later attempted to gag, suggesting that he still felt enslaved by George. George's behavior toward Holt stems from a sense of collective guilt, which, in the long run, proves costly to Holt's psyche and George himself.

Jake Roedel's potent question and character arc offer an intriguing commentary on the complexity of survival and redemption in Ride with the Devil. As an immigrant, Jake joins his friends in the war to prove himself and his loyalty. From the beginning, he is skeptical about the supposed cause of the war but convinces himself of his own cause to stand with his friends after witnessing his best friend Jack Bull Chiles' family being butchered. As the war rages on, he watches Jack Bull's descent into cruelty as he indiscriminately seeks revenge, prompting Jake to reassess his choices. Jake talks about killing fifteen men as a show of bravery but also as a subtle threat that hints at his darker side. Throughout the film, Jake reflects on these choices and, more than once, considers backing out. He even confesses his disillusionment to both Jack and Holt. When he forms a bond with Sue Lee Shelley, she becomes his new source of hope for the future and an opportunity for redemption. But even then, violence doesn't cease following him, and he is forced to offer his protection to Sue Lee Shelley and her infant. His redemption comes into play when he spares the life of his tormentor, Pitt Mackeson, a ruthless, supposed comrade-in-arms who has taunted him throughout the film.

Ride with the Devil stands distinct from traditional narratives about the Civil War as it immerses viewers in the gritty warfare as well as the moral quagmire and psychological trauma of the conflict. Following in the footsteps of Ang Lee's 1995 period drama Sense and Sensibility, which attempted to accurately portray a 19th-century story, Ride with the Devil doesn't romanticize war; it exposes its gory nature that breaks the fabrics of the communities it covers. It's a film that wrings from us, at last, a price in human cost for which victory or defeat dwindles into insignificance.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ride with the Devil is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+