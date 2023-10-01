Crafting a spinoff series based on the success of a highly popular show is very difficult to master. Certain components create a successful series, and isolating just one standalone element can be a mistake. Character-focused spinoffs are even more challenging. A fan favorite character may have fit well within the dynamic of an ensemble, but that doesn’t mean that they have enough complexity to justify a story of their own. However, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff Angel is among the rare examples of a spinoff that perhaps even surpassed its predecessor.

Angel took the titular vampire who had been cursed with a soul, Angel (David Boreanaz), out of the familiar setting of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sunnydale, and sent him on a quest to redeem himself in Los Angeles. Angel teams up with the former Sunnydale High School bully Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) and the Irish half-demon Allen Francis Doyle (Glenn Quinn) to start a detective agency that solves unusual cases. Over the course of the series, Angel recruits other allies, including the former Watcher, Wesley Wyndam-Pryce (Alexis Denisof), the scientist Fred Burkle (Amy Acker), the vampire hunter Charles Gunn (J. August Richards), and the pacifistic demon Lorne (Andy Hallett). Here are the best episodes of every season of Angel.

5 "Hero"

Season 1, Episode 9 (1999)

The WB

Although Angel eventually established a core group of main characters by the end of the first season, the first few episodes had primarily focused on Angel’s alliance with Cordelia and Doyle. Sadly, Doyle’s run on the series was short-lived, as the heroic half-demon sacrifices himself in the episode “Hero.”

Even though it wasn’t even halfway through its first installment, Angel proved that it wasn’t afraid to tackle darker themes than Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The loss of Doyle may have been tragic, but it did set up an appropriate reason for Wesley to join the team in the next episode.

4 "Reprise"

Season 2, Episode 15 (2001)

The WB

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer was primarily a coming-of-age story, Angel confronted a more daunting theme: the never ending battle between good and evil. Even though Angel and his allies work their best to prevent evil from spreading, the fight to rid the world of all villainous demons is one that they will never win. This is best represented in the episode “Reprise,” in which Angel shares a conversation with the ghostly presence of Holland Manners (Sam Anderson), the ruthless leader of the Special Projects Division at the evil law firm Wolfram & Hart.

Angel took a page fromTwin Peaksand ended the episode with a surrealist sequence, where Angel is stuck in a time loop reflecting on the unchanging status quo. It was a haunting note to conclude on that sent Angel on a new path as he reflects upon his purpose.

3 "Waiting in the Wings"

Season 3, Episode 13 (2002)

The WB

One of the best traits of Buffy the Vampire Hunter that Angel inherited was its ability to mix in experimental episodes alongside the primary storylines. While Buffy the Vampire Slayer peaked with the musical episode “Once More, With Feeling,” Angel took a break from the main narrative of its third season with the ballet-centric episode “Waiting in the Wings.”

After Angel takes his team out for a relaxing evening at the ballet, he realizes that the main dancer (Summer Glau) is actually a figure from his past. The episode mixes in Angel’s investigation into the dancer’s origins with inventive fight sequences that incorporate elements of ballet.

2 "Spin The Bottle"

Season 4, Episode 6 (2002)

The WB

Unfortunately, the fourth season of Angel was its weakest. Between Angel’s transformation into his soulless alter ego “Angelus” and Wesley’s feud with his former employer over the fate of Angel's son Connor (Vincent Kartheiser), it was simply an uncomfortable season to watch. However, the fourth season took a temporary break from its bleak tone with the comedic episode “Spin the Bottle.”

The episode features a curse that transforms each of the main characters into younger versions of themselves. It was humorous to see such absurdly immature versions of characters that had spent a majority of the season brooding. “Spin the Bottle” gave Boreanaz and his co-stars the chance to lampoon the self-serious performances that they had been giving.

1 "Not Fade Away"

Season 5, Episode 22 (2004)

The WB

Angel was sadly canceled before it had the chance to reach a proper conclusion. While comic book spinoffs and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer extended universe have continued the story, it was disappointing that the series wasn’t allowed to continue, as its final season was also its best. After spending the majority of the previous seasons battling Wolfram & Hart, Angel and his allies began working to change the law firm from the inside.

The series “Never Fade Away” featured an ambiguous ending that wasn’t dissimilar from The Sopranos. Angel and his allies mount their defense against the evil monsters from the Circle of the Black Thorn, and the series closes with the beginning of their battle. It was the perfect continuation of the themes that had been introduced in “Reprise.” Although Angel and his friends will never be able to fully purge the world of evil, it doesn’t mean that they were ever going to give up the fight.

