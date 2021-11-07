The show will be the next in the U.S. take on popular Korean television

The CW has announced its plans to bring a remake of a genre-bending Korean drama entitled W: Two Worlds to the U.S. Deadline reports. The youth-targeted network, known for such hits as Riverdale and All American, is under scripted development for the series which will be known as Angel City in the U.S.

Coming from writers Jen Braeden (Love, Victor, American Woman) and Heather Thomason (Castle Rock), Angel City will tell the story of Jules, an up and coming young surgeon whose safe and secure life is flipped upside down when she gets sucked into an alternate dimension where her father’s graphic novel, and its enticing and captivating heroine, has come to life.

The series will be executively produced by Craig Plestis, who has found much success in the hit Fox competition singing show, The Masked Singer. Plestis, Braeden, and Thomason will all executively produce and be joined by Two Shakes Entertainment’s Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow.

Wayans Jr. has been a busy man lately, also starring in a new show called Kill the Orange-Faced Bear which is about a man avenging the death of his girlfriend after she has been eaten by a bear. The series has just been picked up by TBS. He also re-upped his overall deal with CBS Studios last year, selling an action thriller to Peacock from Happy Endings creator David Caspe and former writers, Matthew and Daniel Libman. On top of the thriller and his new TBS show, Wayans Jr. is also working on a comedy, entitled Dugout Moms, for ABC.

W: Two Worlds first premiered in Korea in 2016 earning great ratings. Following the success of ABC’s The Good Doctor and the world record-breaking, Squid Game, Angel City will be in great company wth the Korean shows being developed in the U.S.

While the show is still in the very early stages of development, we are eagerly awaiting more information on this sure-to-be CW hit.

