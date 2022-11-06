Thanks to things like Valentines’s Day cherubs, and Christmas decorations, many people picture angels as pure and beautiful, complete with fluffy wings and holy brilliance. Not to mention that many movies and T.V. shows have depicted them in the same way, usually as helpers to the hero or messengers from beyond.

While there certainly are instances in the Bible where angels appear as humans, that doesn’t seem to be their true form. Most of the time they’re either vaguely described or show themselves as eldritch, incomprehensible beings that belong in one of the many Lovecraftian movies. For example, look no further than when they appear before the shepherds in the Nativity story and tell them not to be afraid. With how some of them are described in the book of Revelation, it isn’t hard to see why.

The X-Files - "All Souls" (1998)

The X-Files is famous for featuring all manner of bizarre creatures, but during the fifth season, things get a bit more Biblical. This episode follows Mulder and Scully as they look into the death of a young girl. As their investigation continues, the same kind of death occurs to more girls, who are found with their eyes burnt out. Eventually, it’s revealed that the girls were all Nephilim (half-human/half-angels) and that an angel was sent to bring them back to heaven.

The creature bringing the girls back is a kind of angel called a Seraph, who shows his true image to the Nephilim, causing their eyes to burn out and their human bodies to die. While the Seraph isn’t as scary as other angel depictions, its pure glowing form and four constantly changing faces would for sure be maddening in reality.

Doctor Who (2005 - Present)

Introduced in the season three episode, “Blink”, the Weeping Angels have joined the ranks of iconically creepy villains in Doctor Who. Although they may look like the popular design of angels at first, they can quickly become much more frightening.

The way the Weeping Angels attack is by sending their victims back in time with a simple touch, then feeding off of the potential time they would have lived. Biologically, they cannot move if someone is looking at them, which may seem like a benefit. However, the fact that they can move lightning fast when unobserved, and the way their faces contort when aggressive, only make them more nightmarish.

Jeruzalem (2015)

When two best friends travel to Israel on vacation, they get invited by a stranger they meet to Jerusalem instead. During their stay in the country’s capital, an attack on the city occurs by an initially unknown enemy, causing mass panic. However, as the assailants’ true natures are revealed, the two women realize they’re in the middle of a catastrophe of Biblical proportions.

Among a large number of underrated zombie movies, the found footage film Jeruzalem takes a new approach to the genre, by stemming from a more theological inspiration. The movie uses the prophecies in Revelation about the dead rising and mixes them with versions of fallen angels and Nephilim. The result is a much more feral and terrifying idea of the Biblical end of days.

The Prophecy (1995)

After a strange murder occurs, a former priest turned homicide detective discovers that an angelic war is happening around him. On one side is God and his servants, and on the other is a rebel force led by the angel Gabriel, who is attempting to fulfill a prophecy and bring about the apocalypse.

While Christopher Walken’s Gabriel and Viggo Mortensen’s Lucifer aren’t the scariest to look at, the way they speak and act is nothing short of chilling. Gabriel is the main antagonist of the movie and acts more like a psychopathic mob boss than a saint.

Supernatural (2005 - 2020)

First appearing in season four of Supernatural, various angels show up throughout the rest of the series. Much like in The Prophecy, these angels look like people, for the most part, inhabiting human vessels when they need to. Also, like in The Prophecy, the angels are usually pompous jerks at best and psychotic villains at worst.

What Supernatural really nails is the incomprehensible horror of the angel’s true form. In the first episode of season four, the angel Castiel is introduced, but not before inadvertently causing the death of a psychic woman who tried too hard to see his true form. Of course, Castiel's own character would go on to make some pretty frightening decisions, but just the amp-up to his reveal truly makes you afraid of what unknown entity is hanging around.

The Mandela Catalogue (2021)

This analog horror series on Youtube is a collection of footage surrounding the invasion of hostile creatures called Alternates, which can mimic other living beings. While most of the time this is used to copy everyday people, there are times when they have impersonated angels as messengers to humanity.

If the Alternates were able to become perfect copies of whatever they were mimicking, then it might not be as scary. However, the flaw of the Alternates is that they will always have biologically impossible proportions, such as stretched-out heads, and eerily wide smiles. That plus the creepy messages that they brought to Mary or Noah in the Bible are enough to keep you up at night.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

In the sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 film Hellboy, the titular character and his friends are tasked with saving the world once again. This time, an elven prince named Nuada is attempting to locate a legendary, unstoppable host of clockwork soldiers called The Golden Army. If he succeeds, he will use it to wipe out all of humanity.

During the movie, Hellboy is brought face to face with the Angel of Death, or more accurately, his Death. The creature has four wings that are adorned with eyes, and a large, blank, skeletal plate on its face where eyes would normally be. As such, this is much more in line with the eldritch descriptions in the final book of the Bible, while still remaining unique. Although, what else would you expect from one of Guillermo del Toro's creations?

Constantine (2005)

One of Keanu Reeves' many underrated movies, Constantine follows the titular character, John Constantine, who is a demon hunter and expert on all things supernatural. Somewhat reluctantly, he agrees to help a detective investigate the strange death of her twin sister. While doing so, however, he uncovers a conspiracy on a much larger scale.

The most prominent angel in Constantine is Gabriel, played by Tilda Swinton. Much like in The Prophecy, the frightening nature of the angel in this movie is not how he looks, but how he acts. He has a disdain for humanity, and a cruel attitude, but what makes him terrifying is the feigned righteousness he displays, making it easy to see him as a divine servant until it’s too late.

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

As an adaptation of the Exodus story from the Bible, The Prince of Egypt tells the tale of Moses. Adopted into the Egyptian royal family as a baby, he was raised to be a Prince before discovering his true Hebrew heritage. He is then ordered by God to deliver the enslaved Israelites from under Pharaoh's rule, at any cost.

Just as it is in the book of Exodus, Pharaoh agreed to let the Israelites go, but it wasn’t until the final plague spread over Egypt. In one night, the Angel of Death swooped down and killed each firstborn son of the Egyptians. This angel is depicted as a swirling, white mist that takes the lives of its victims with naught but a whisper, making it more eerie and unsettling than traditionally horrifying.

Legion (2010)

In a diner in the middle of nowhere, a group of seemingly random strangers is trapped when they get besieged by an army of angels. All seems lost until the Archangel Michael arrives to help them, betraying his own kind, and tells one of them that her baby is the key to humanity’s survival.

The reason behind the angels’ assault in Legion is that God has lost faith in humanity, and so sends his army to wipe them out. As such, the angels are appropriately monstrous, often feeling more like classic demonically possessed people than celestial beings.

