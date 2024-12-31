Gerard Butler has a new action sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, due in theaters in just a few weeks, but five years ago he starred in another action sequel that’s climbing streaming charts. Butler features alongside Morgan Freeman in Angel Has Fallen, the 2019 conspiracy thriller that follows both Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. The threequel has become a streaming phenomenon over the last few weeks, climbing into the top 10 Netflix global charts in the #8 spot at the time of writing, according to FlixPatrol. Angel Has Fallen also stars Danny Huston and the late Lance Reddick, and the film currently sits at a “rotten” 38% score from critics but a “verified hot” 93% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Robert Mark Kamen, Matt Cook, and Ric Roman Waugh all wrote the screenplay for Angel Has Fallen, with Waugh also stepping behind the camera to direct the film. Angel Has Fallen was the first time Waugh had worked with Gerard Butler, but the two have since reunited twice, first in 2020 on Greenland, the disaster thriller that also stars Morena Baccarin, and more recently in 2023 on Kandahar, another action thriller starring Tom Rhys Harries. Waugh made his directorial debut in 2001 on In The Shadows, the drama thriller starring Matthew Modine and James Caan, and he also worked with Dwayne Johnson in 2013 on Snitch, the crime thriller that also stars Jon Bernthal. Waugh has next been tapped to direct Greenland: Migration, the sequel to the 2020 film, and he’ll also work with Jason Statham on a currently untitled project.

What Are Gerard Butler’s Most Famous Roles?

Gerard Butler will always be known for his work as King Leonidas in 300, the period epic from director Zack Snyder that’s currently streaming on Netflix but is due to leave the platform at the start of 2025. He’s also famous for his work in Law Abiding Citizen, the 2009 R-rated crime thriller starring Jamie Foxx that’s currently available to watch on Starz. He even worked with Jennifer Aniston in 2010 on The Bounty Hunter, the romantic action comedy streaming on Netflix that also stars Jason Sudeikis.

Angel Has Fallen on Netflix globally and on USA Network in the U.S.

