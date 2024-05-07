The Big Picture Angel Has Fallen gets a new 4K Blu-ray SteelBook release on July 2, 2024 for $37.99 exclusive to Walmart.

The SteelBook release includes special features like behind-the-scenes footage and stunts from the film.

The Has Fallen franchise is expanding to television with at least two more films and a TV spin-off titled Paris Has Fallen starring Mathieu Kassovitz.

The political action-thriller Angel Has Fallen, starring Morgan Freeman and Gerard Butler is officially getting a new 4K Blu-ray SteelBook release on July 2, 2024. Originally released in 2019, the film is the third installment in the Has Fallen franchise following Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. Angel Has Fallen is also the last film in the franchise to get a Steelbook release. However, this one’s exclusive to Walmart and is currently available for pre-order for a retail price of $37.99

Lionsgate originally released Angel Has Fallen on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on November 26, 2019. The newly announced Steelbook release of the film comes with two discs containing previously released special features including Calling All Angels, a behind-the-scenes feature about the casting of the film, and Earth Angel: Recreating DC, a featurette about how the filmmakers recreated Washington DC as the film was shot in The United Kingdom and Bulgaria.

Other special features in the release include Fight For You: Stunts and Action, a short feature about the film’s many action sequences and stunts, and Someone To Watch Over Me: New Blood, which revolves around the journey of writer-director Rick Roman Waugh and his experience writing the political thriller. Waugh also appears in another special feature titled Angel Declassified where he breaks down three of the film’s scenes in detail.

The ‘Has Fallen’ Franchise Is Set to Expand To Television

The first three films in the Has Fallen franchise have grossed over $500 million worldwide. Following their success, the fourth installment titled Night Has Fallen is currently in the works and will feature Butler reprising his role as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning. However, that’s not where it ends! According to a report by Deadline, at least two more films are planned for release after Night Has Fallen.

In addition to that, producer Les Weldon has also confirmed that the franchise will also feature multiple local-language TV spin-offs, with the first one being titled Paris Has Fallen. The show will star French filmmaker and actor Mathieu Kassovitz and will be produced by StudioCanal and Urban Myth Films, along with Millennium Media and Butler’s own company, G-Base. The show has been directed by Oded Ruskin, who has previously worked on Hulu’s No Man’s Land.

While Waugh will not be serving as the writer for Paris Has Fallen, the story was penned down by Howard Overman, known for creating the BAFTA-winning series Misfits. The release date for Paris Has Fallen has not been announced yet. However, we know that the show was shot in Paris and London, and in the words of Johnny Caps, the director of Urban Myth:

“We were determined to make each episode feel like a mini movie promising epic action sequences and their own unique tone and setting.”

The Walmart exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Release for Angel Has Fallen is available for pre-order right now. All three films in the Has Fallen franchise are also available to stream on Netflix.

