For the first time ever, Lionsgate's 1987 horror-thriller Angel Heart is receiving a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital SteelBook release on July 12, which will be exclusively available at Best Buy.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Sir Alan Parker (Mississippi Burning), Angel Heart is a haunting and psychological thriller that follows the private detective Harry Angel, played by Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, Sin City, The Expendables). Rourke's Harry Angel is approached by a mysterious character named Louis Cyphre, played by Oscar-winner Robert De Niro, who gives the burnt-out detective a job to find a singer named Johnny Favorite. This job takes Angel across the United States from the streets of Harlem to the jazz clubs of New Orleans and the swamps and voodoo underworld of Louisiana. The official synopsis of this cult thriller describes the film as an "eerily thrilling, darkly sensual, and completely unforgettable" experience.

Along with Rourke and De Niro, the all-star cast for the celebrated thriller include Primetime Emmy nominee Lisa Bonet (High Fidelity, Enemy of the State), and Oscar and Primetime Emmy nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Swimming Pool, Melancholia). Angel Heart will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® for the suggested retail price of $27.99. The 4K version will include a 2160p Ultra High Definition 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation and a 1080p High Definition 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation for the Blu-Ray version.

Below are all the special features that will be coming with the new SteelBook release of Angel Heart:

Introduction to Angel Heart by Screenwriter-Director Alan Parker

Audio Commentary with Alan Parker

Alan Parker Interview excerpt from Cineastes Des Annees

News Features

Personality Profiles

Additional Interviews

Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Teaser Trailer

A Background in Voodoo

Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital SteelBook will be available on July 12 exclusively at Best Buy. You can read the official synopsis and see the first images of the SteelBook down below:

Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke is Harry Angel, a down-and-out Brooklyn detective who is hired by the mysterious Louis Cyphre (Oscar winner Robert De Niro) to track down a singer named Johnny Favorite on an odyssey that will take Angel through the desperate streets of Harlem, the smoke-filled jazz clubs of New Orleans, and the swamps of Louisiana and its seedy underworld of voodoo in this cult thriller that is at once eerily thrilling, darkly sensual, and completely unforgettable.

