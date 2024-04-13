The Big Picture Fred's tragic death in "A Hole in the World" defines Angel's darkness, even setting it apart from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Fred's demise rocks Angel's core relationships, especially her bond with Wesley.

Illyria's role in Angel's fight against evil showcases Fred's lasting impact on the series up to the final episode.

It’s very rare to find television spinoff shows that can either live up to or surpass the expectations that fans of the original series had. It’s often that shows work because of a confluence of different elements, and isolating just one of them for an extended spinoff can often lose sight of why the original series was so successful in the first place. While Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a popular culture phenomenon that changed the perception of both young adult shows and genre series with intense worldbuilding, its spinoff Angel was a far darker show that engaged with the banality of evil and the improbability of mankind’s redemption. Although its best episodes often dipped into disturbing territory, Angel reached its most heartbreaking installment with a major character death in “A Hole in the World.”

Angel Release Date 1999-10-5 Cast James Marsters David Boreanaz , Charisma Carpenter , Glenn Quinn , Alexis Denisof , J. August Richards , Vincent Kartheiser Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 5 Production Company 20th Century Fox Television Network The WB

Fred Meets a Heartbreaking Fate in "A Hole in the World"

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer introduced its core set of heroes of Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), and Randy Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) from the very beginning, it took Angel slightly longer to develop its core lineup of leads. Although Angel (David Boreanaz), a vampire cursed with a soul, initially begins his detective agency in Los Angeles alongside Buffy’s high school rival Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) and the demon Allen Francis Doyle (Glenn Quinn), he’s eventually joined by former Watcher Wesley Windham-Pryce (Alexis Denisof), rogue vampire hunter Charles Gunn (J. August Richards), and timid scientist Winifred Burkle (Amy Acker). Fred added an important dynamic to the Angel cast that emphasized the show’s empathetic qualities. Although she lacked any mystical powers, Fred’s genuine enthusiasm for helping others proved instrumental in the success of Angel Investigations.

Despite her sunny outlook on life, Fred’s backstory is one of the most tragic in all of Angel. Although she had a promising future as a scientific researcher after graduating from UCLA and planned to continue studying physics, Fred is caught up in a time warp that takes her to Pylea, the home planet of the kindly demon Lorne (Andy Hallett). Although Fred is eventually released from captivity by Angel and his allies in the show’s Season 2 finale, she is forced to completely rebuild her life from scratch when she returns home to her reality. While her skills are of use to Angel Investigations, making her an instantly valuable member of the team, Fred is often forced to reflect upon the very different life that she was denied.

Fred appeared to be on an upward trajectory, as the show’s excellent fifth season followed Angel Investigations’ attempts to change the evil law firm Wolfram & Hart from the inside by taking over its operations. Although it finally seems to indicate a path forward for her to use her skills, Fred contracts a mysterious illness in the episode “A Hole In The World” and unexpectedly dies. The bitter irony is that even though Fred has faced unsightly beasts from different dimensions, she ultimately dies due to a disease that initially seems normal. Flashbacks to Fred’s upbringing in Texas, as well as scenes of her friends coping with the unexpected loss, make “A Hole in the World” one of the most upsetting episodes of the entire Buffy-verse.

Illyria Added a Different Dynamic to the ‘Angel’ Cast

Close

Fred’s death comes as a major blow to the dynamics of Angel’s cast. Angel himself had often relied upon Fred to be a voice of reason, especially when dealing with his rebellious teenage son, Connor (Vincent Kartheiser); she also was able to show empathy for Lorne, a demon who had also felt out of place due to conflicts with his family. However, the romantic connection between Wesley and Fred made the latter’s death even more upsetting. Wesley had spent the majority of the third season at odds with the rest of the characters, as he had tried to strike out on his own to prevent Connor from joining the forces of evil. Although Wesley’s reacceptance into the group by Angel suggests he might be able to admit his feelings to Fred, her death marks a grim end to their potential relationship.

While Angel is rather strict in not bringing characters back to life, Fred’s body is resurrected when it is taken over by the ancient demon known as “Illyria.” While Illyria resembles Fred physically, she is actually an Old One who has existed since the beginning of time. Illyria’s place within Angel’s ensemble is a fascinating one; her powerful combat skills make her essential in Angel’s quest to stop the forces of evil from taking over Los Angeles and unleashing the apocalypse. Nonetheless, seeing the face of their friend being used by a powerful demon is challenging for Angel’s team, especially for Wesley.

Illyria Played an Essential Role in 'Angel's Final Season

Image via The WB

Although Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a rather straightforward coming-of-age series, Angel often stepped into more existentialist territory. Throughout the course of the final season, elements of Fred’s personality begin to emerge in Illyria, forcing the audience and characters to determine whose consciousness really has control. It becomes fascinating to learn about Illyria’s backstory, as she was forcefully resurrected by the agents of Wolfram & Hart. It becomes hard to “blame” Illyria for infecting Fred because she played no part in her death; in many ways, Illyria is the only one who is keeping her memory alive.

Illyria plays an essential role in Angel's last episode, “Not Fade Away,” which is often cited as one of the most satisfying finales in television history. Seeing Illyria join Angel, Gunn, and Spike (James Marsters) for a final standoff against the forces of evil, which could very well lead to all of their deaths, made for a powerful moment. While Fred may have been taken too soon, Angel was able to ensure that Illyria honored her legacy.

Angel is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu