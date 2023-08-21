The Big Picture Ángel Manuel Soto, the director of Blue Beetle, has been tapped to direct MGM's action movie The Wrecking Crew.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista were in talks for the lead roles before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Blue Beetle, Soto's recent release, has been praised for its fresh take on the superhero's origin story.

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has found his next project in MGM’s action movie The Wrecking Crew. A new report from The Wrap reveals that the filmmaker is set to direct the feature which is eyeing talents like Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, who were in talks for leading roles prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Details about the feature are kept tightly under wraps, but it is being described as a buddy action movie, meaning Momoa and Bautista will not only play out the big set pieces but will also share a warm and hilarious relationship on screen. With The Wrecking Crew being a significant departure from the director's latest offering, Blue Beetle, it’ll be curious to see his vision for the upcoming feature which was written by Warrior scribe Jonathan Tropper before the WGA strike.

Manuel Soto's recently helmed DC release, Blue Beetle, was originally planned as a direct-to-Max feature but found its way to the big screen after positive reception from the studio. Introducing Xolo Maridueña as the first Latino superhero in the DC Universe, the movie has already found its way to the top spot at the domestic box office. The movie is being appreciated for its fun, fresh take on the hero’s origin story, performances by the cast as well as Soto’s vision.

Ángel Manuel Soto's Blue Beetle Is Currently in Theaters

Blue Beetle follows Jamie Reyes’ journey from being a new college graduate to a full-scale superhero after he’s chosen by an ancient Scarab and bestowed with a high-tech suit. Viewers are along for the journey as he navigates his new powers, problems, and life with the help of his friends and family. The movie also stars Adriana Barraza as Jaime's grandmother – Nana, Damián Alcázar as Jaime's father – Alberto Reyes, Elpidia Carrillo as Jamie’s mom – Rocio Reyes, George Lopez as Jaime's uncle – Rudy Reyes, and Bruna Marquezine who plays Jaime's love interest Jenny Kord.

Raoul Max Trujillo is also part of the cast, playing antagonist Conrad Carapax, alongside Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord. Additionally, Belissa Escobedo portrays Milagro Reyes – Jaime's younger sister, and Harvey Guillén portrays Dr. Sanchez.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now. No further details about The Wrecking Crew are available but Collider's will keep you updated with for further developments.