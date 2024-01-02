While Joss Whedon’s groundbreaking teen series Buffy the Vampire Slayer proved to be a perfect combination of coming-of-age-themes and fantasy mythology, its spinoff Angel proved to be much deeper and darker than its predecessor. While there are more than a few television spin off shows that were completely forgotten, the vampire Angel (David Boreanaz) had been a supporting character on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and deserved to take control of his own narrative. If Buffy the Vampire Slayer used its fantastical elements to examine adolescence, friendship, and romantic yearning, Angel took a darker approach to its subject with its deconstruction of evil and story of redemption. Angel showed the banality of evil, and why the battle between light and darkness is doomed to last forever.

Angel took a far different approach to its storytelling compared to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. While the original series often featured “monster-of-the-week” style threats that were only occasionally connected, Angel told a serialized noir story similar to modern prestige television shows. Angel’s five seasons told a consistent story about how Angel and his allies Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter), Wesley Wyndham-Pryce (Alexis Denisof), Charles Gunn (J. August Richards), Lorne (Andy Hallett), and Fred Burkle (Amy Acker) fought against the malevolent law firm Wolfram & Hart. While not all of Angel’s best episodes were season finales, the final installment in each seasonal arc provided important clues as to where the show was headed next. Here is every Angel season finale, ranked worst to best.

5 "Tomorrow"

Season 3, Episode 22 (2002)

Although “Tomorrow” ended Angel’s third season on an exciting cliffhanger, it was a disappointing conclusion to the story arc surrounding the villainous vampire hunter Holtz (Keith Szarabajka). The episode featured Angel’s reunion with his adult son, Connor (Vincent Kartheiser), whose perception of his father had been damaged by Holtz’s corrupting influence. As Connor seeks revenge on Angel for supposedly “murdering” Holtz, Wesley is drawn into a relationship with the evil lawyer Lilah Morgan (Stephanie Romanov). After Cordelia confesses her romantic feelings for Angel, she is confronted by the demon mercenary Skip (David Denman) and told that she has a higher purpose beyond the world of the living.

Angel was often at its best when it featured its likable characters working together, but “Tomorrow” spent too much time putting the heroes in conflict with each other. While dramatic tension was to be expected within a show as dark as Angel, the arguments between Angel’s team in “Tomorrow” felt closer to melodrama than anything else. The dispute between Angel and Wesley had been dragged out for too long, as it was much more entertaining when the two characters were working together. Cordelia’s ascension was also an odd story decision, and one that Carpenter has spoken out against when discussing her mixed feelings on the show’s legacy. “Tomorrow” unfortunately took Angel in a confusing direction that it took an entire season to recover from.

4 "Home"

Season 4, Episode 22 (2003)

While not as entertaining as some of the other season finales, “Home” helped refocus Angel’s story and make up for some of the mistakes that had been made in “Tomorrow.” In the aftermath of their battle with the otherworldly spirit Jasmine (Firefly star Gina Torres), Angel, Wesley, Gunn, and Fred are approached by an undead embodiment of Lilah. Lilah proposes that Angel and his allies take control of Wolfram & Hart and change it from within. The episode also sees Angel reaching an understanding with Connor; it put an end to Kartheiser’s tenure as one of the show’s leads, although he would go on to co-star in the hit AMC drama Mad Men only a few years later.

Giving Angel and his friends the opportunity to take control of the organization that they had been fighting against was an interesting direction that helped shape a stronger narrative within the fifth season. Although the storyline featuring Connor was generally a disappointing one, “Home” at least offered a conclusion to his relationship with his father, generating sympathy for both characters. While “Home” is less than a sum of its different story beats, it's still a remarkable achievement for a television spinoff. While some of Angel’s earlier episodes utilized crossovers with Buffy the Vampire Slayer to function, the elements of “Home” that succeed do so on their own terms.

3 "To Shanshu in L.A."

Season 1, Episode 22 (2000)

While it took Buffy the Vampire Slayer an entire season to reach its first great episode, Angel had already delivered several great installments prior to its season one finale “To Shanshu in L.A.” Angel had distinguished itself with its tonal similarities to classic noir films, but “To Shanshu in L.A.” established the prophecy that would become essential to Angel’s redemptive arc. Wesely translates the “Shanshu Prophecy,” which suggests that Angel will have to sacrifice himself in order to protect humanity from the forces of evil. The episode also includes an appearance by the Wolfram & Hart lawyer Lindsey McDonald (Christian Kane), who would have his own redemptive arc; additionally, it revealed the character Darla (Julie Benz), a vampire who hadn’t been seen since Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s first season.

While Angel often showed how prophecies can be dangerously misconstrued, the revelation of the “Shanshu Prophecy” gave the series an essential focus. Earlier episodes within the first season had featured “monster of the week” style cases that felt largely similar to Buffy the Vampire Slayer; the grander conflict between good and evil allowed Angel to feel like it wasn’t trekking into familiar territory. By the end of “To Shanshu in L.A.,” Angel and his friends had evolved as a team. While Cordelia and Wesley had been little more than caricatures when they appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, “To Shanshu in L.A.” gave them both a greater purpose as they become involved in Angel’s quest to stop “The Beast” from destroying humanity. While the finales ranked about it took the story in more radical directions, “To Shanshu in L.A.” proved that Angel had found its own identity as a series.

2 "There's No Place Like Plrtz Glrb"

Season 2, Episode 22 (2001)

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer had its fair share of comedy episodes, Angel kept things relatively serious throughout. This made the second season’s finale, “There’s No Place Like Plrtz Glrb” feel like an even more radical outlier; the comedic episode continued Angel’s adventures in the mythic dimension Pylea that had begun in the episode “Belonging.” The four part story arc featured Angel, Cordelia, Wesley, and Gunn traveling to Lorne’s home kingdom and engaging in a battle with its evil government ruling body. Although Angel had previously featured a strong influence of dark fantasy, “There’s No Place Like Plrtz Glrb” felt closer in tone to 1980s fantasy movies like The Dark Crystal and Dragonslayer.

While such a radical shift in tone could have felt incongruous with the show’s more mature themes, “There’s No Place Like Plrtz Glrb” felt like a breath of fresh air after a very dark season. Earlier installments in the season had featured Angel tempting fate by unleashing his dark side and the return of the underrated Buffy the Vampire Slayer villain Drusilla (Juliet Landau); there were a lot of disturbing storylines going on, and the comedy of “There’s No Place Like Plrtz Glrb” helped remind the viewers that Angel had a sense of humor. Although a majotirty of “There’s No Place Like Plrtz Glrb” takes place outside of Earth, the references to Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s fifth season and the villain Glory (Clare Kramer) allowed Angel to retain continuity with its sister series.

1 "Not Fade Away"

Season 5, Episode 22 (2004)

Great series finales are few and far between, as even Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s ending could be considered a dissapointment. However, the final Angel episode, “Not Fade Away,” ended the series on an ambiguous note, acknowledging that the fight between good and evil couldn’t be resolved by one simple battle. Angel, Wesley, Illiyra, Gunn, and Spike (James Marsters) work together to defend Los Angeles from the Circle of the Black Thorn, a secret society of supernatural evildoers that seek control over Earth. Although “Not Fade Away” marked the conclusion of the Buffy-verse on television, it inspired an expanded universe that picked up where the finale left off.

Although ending the series without a definitive conclusion may have rubbed some fans the wrong way, it wouldn’t have made sense for Angel to have a traditionally satisfying ending. The series had succeeded because it acknowledged that Angel’s path to redemption would not be easy, and that he may have been leading an effort that was unwinnable. The addition of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan favorite character Spike to the core Angel cast was a major benefit to the season, as both Spike and Angel are forced to reflect on their past decisions. “Not Fade Away” gave both characters a beautiful sendoff, while allowing for the possibility that their adventures could continue.

