Television spinoff shows are inherently risky. Isolating just one element of a series that was already successful can cause creators to lose sight of why a show was popular in the first place. However, Angel is one of the rare shows that managed to differentiate itself from its predecessor. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer from creator Joss Whedon explores the vampire Angel (David Boreanaz) as he seeks redemption for the lifetime of crimes that he has committed. Angel teams up with the Sunnydale High School graduate Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter), the demon Doyle (Allen Quinn), the former Watcher Wesley Wyndam-Pryce (Alexis Denisof), and the vampire hunter Charles Gunn (J. August Richards) as they forma detective agency in Los Angeles. “Angel Investigations” prioritizes helping people in need as they combat supernatural threats. Angel ran for five seasons, establishing itself as a darker take on the fantasy horror genre.

Although Angel featured a few crossovers with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the story it told was very different. If Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a coming-of-age story about friends who grew up together, Angel was a dark reminder that redemption is not an easy path. Angel succeeds in dealing with complex moral issues of vengeance, loss, isolation, and inheritance. Although this series drew critical acclaim for some of its best episodes, even some of the lesser-known installments are worthy of praise. Here are ten of the most underrated episodes of Angel, ranked.

10 "Lonely Heart"

Season 1, Episode 2

The WB

Angel felt unique compared to Buffy the Vampire Slayer because of its similarities to neo-noir films. Angel made these distinctions early on in the episode “Lonely Heart,” which features Angel’s first encounter with the LAPD detective Kate Lockley (Elisabeth Röhm). Angel and Kate have to team up to track down a bartender who has been possessed by a murderous demon.

The dark, seedy atmosphere of a Los Angeles singles bar gave “Lonely Heart” a number of great jump scares. The team-up between Angel and Kate gave the series one of its unlikeliest alliances; although neither character fully trusts the other, they realize that they must work together to serve the greater good. “Lonely Heart” was essential in establishing Angel’s bleak tone, and serves as a great counterbalance to some of the sillier episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

9 "The Bachelor Party"

Season 1, Episode 7

The WB

Although Buffy the Vampire Slayer had its fair share of comedy episodes, Angel kept things relatively serious throughout. This made the humorous episode “The Bachelor Party” a welcome change of pace compared to the rest of the series. The episode focuses on Angel’s attempt to free Doyle from his marriage after his estranged wife asks for a divorce. Doyle forces Angel to learn about his wife’s new fiancée to ensure that her new union will be successful.

Boreanaz is a much more skilled physical comedian than he is often given credit for, and “The Bachelor Party” allowed him to show a sillier side of Angel. However, “The Bachelor Party” does include some more serious moments when Doyle and Angel have a heart-to-heart about their failed romantic relationships. Although the episode takes a detour from the show’s darker storyline, “The Bachelor Party” is still an essential moment in Angel’s redemptive arc.

8 "Somnambulist"

Season 1, Episode 11

The WB

Angel featured many terrific guest stars, including Whedon’s future The Avengers star Jeremy Renner in one of his best performances. Renner co-stars as Penn, another vampire whom Angel knew from his days as a predator. As Angel fears that he’s been killing people in his sleep, he is forced to confront a character who reminds him of his worst deeds.

Renner does a great job at showing how Penn haunts Angel’s every waking thought; although Angel has been able to shut out elements of his past, Penn reminds him that he can never be completely redeemed. Although Angel featured many terrific villains, Penn is unique because he knows Angel as a villain, and not as the hero that he has become. Renner’s malevolent performance and the brilliantly interwoven flashbacks to Angel’s past make “Somnambulist” one of the scarier installments in the series.

7 "Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been”

Season 2, Episode 2

The WB

Angel took a page from Disney’s Haunted Mansion with this episode that explored the origin of the Hyperion Hotel, the enigmatic mansion where Angel and his allies formed their headquarters. Like its residents, the Hyperion Hotel holds many dark secrets. “Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been” showed flashbacks to the 1950s when a younger version of Angel first visits the mysterious location during the height of the Cold War.

Any episode of Angel that includes flashbacks is exciting, as the series does a great job of showing how Angel’s decisions in the past impact his decisions in the present. “Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been” showed how Angel’s lack of empathy has haunted him. Although he did not choose to help the Hyperion Hotel’s residents in the past, he has committed himself to serving good in the future.

6 "Epiphany"

Season 2, Episode 16

The WB

Even though he is the title character of the series, Angel was not always the most likable character. Angel turned against his allies in the episode “Reprise” after the villainous lawyer Holland Manners (Sean Anderson) explained to him that evil can never truly be defeated. In “Epiphany,” Angel recovers from his villainous impulses and regains his soul. The episode focuses on Angel’s attempt to get his friends to forgive him, showing an empathetic side to a character who often keeps to himself.

Although “Reprise” made an important point about the never-ending nature of Angel’s battle with the forces of evil, “Epiphany” was just as integral to the show’s themes. Angel needed to realize that he was capable of redemption in order to sustain the premise of the series. “Epiphany” is an essential episode of the series because Angel’s romantic fling with the vampire Darla (Julie Benz) lead to the birth of their son, Connor (Vincent Kartheiser) in the subsequent season.

5 "Belonging"

Season 2, Episode 19

The WB

Although Angel often explores the backstory of its titular character, “Belonging” sheds some insight on his ally Lorne (Andy Hallett), a peace-loving demon who hosts a karaoke bar in Los Angeles. In “Belonging,” Angel and his friends travel to Lorne’s home dimension of Pylea to stop a demon from wreaking havoc on Earth. “Belonging” was the first installment in a four-part story arc where Lorne must earn his family’s respect.

“Belonging” was important because it saw the debut of Winifred Burkle (Amy Acker), a physics graduate student who became trapped on Pylea after a dimensional portal opened. Fred would become one of the series’ most important characters. “Belonging” also proved that Angel was capable of handling multi-part storylines. The episode was written by The Shield and The Night Agent creator Shawn Ryan, who did a great job at setting up plot points that would pay off over time.

4 "Billy"

Season 3, Episode 6

The WB

Although some fans of Angel might be uncomfortable watching the show due to the allegations of abuse leveled against Joss Whedon, the series actually did a lot to address misogyny. In “Billy,” Angel and his allies investigate a series of crimes against women. It is revealed that the half-demon congressional representative Billy Bim (Justin Shilton) has infected men with a curse that turns them into violent misogynists. Although many of the threats in Angel are supernatural, “Billy” looks at the very real issue of toxic masculinity.

It’s frightening to see Billy’s curse infect both Gunn and Wesley, as both characters have endearing personalities and never showed any signs of aggression previously. Denisof in particular does a great job of showing how Wesley’s personality completely changes as a result of the curse. “Billy” may be one of the more disturbing episodes of Angel, but the characters emerge as a stronger team unit after surviving these events.

3 "Tomorrow"

Season 3, Episode 22

The WB

Angel’s third season ended with a shocking cliffhanger that forced fans to wait until the next season for a resolution. After reuniting with his son Connor, Angel is cast to the bottom of the ocean by the vampire hunter Daniel Holtz (Keith Szarabajka). Holtz has been hunting Angel since the 18th century and wants to ruin his relationship with Connor as the ultimate act of revenge.

The fracture in Connor and Angel’s relationship was a great way to create dramatic tension; Angel thought that fatherhood might give him a shot at redemption, but realizes that the path ahead won’t be that easy. “Tomorrow” served as a great conclusion to Holtz’s run on the series and solidified him as one of Angel’s best villains. Although several villains threatened life on Earth, Holtz’s animosity towards Angel made him a more compelling antagonist.

2 "Apocalypse, Nowish"

Season 4, Episode 7

The WB

None of the antagonists on Angel were quite as intimidating as “The Beast” (Vladimir Kulich), a hulking demon who escaped from the hell dimension to threaten Los Angeles. In “Apocalypse, Nowish,” Angel realizes that Coredlia has been having visions of an impending apocalyptic event. The episode raised the stakes of the series and featured a shocking plot twist when Cordelia began a romance with Connor. The episode was written by future Daredevil writer and Pacific Rim: Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight, who engaged with the series’ dark fantasy elements to create a moody, scary installment.

“Apocalypse, Nowish” is one of the more action-packed installments in the series, and also one of the scariest. “The Beast” felt like a threat that Angel might not be able to withstand. Although Angel had a lot of experience in combat, “The Beast” presented a physical danger, unlike any other villain that he had faced.

1 "Just Rewards"

Season 5, Episode 2

The WB

The final season of Angel featured a major change to the series cast when the Buffy the Vampire Slayer anti-hero Spike (James Marsters) joined Angel’s team in the episode “Just Rewards.” Although he was presumed to be dead after sacrificing himself at the ending of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Spike is resurrected with no knowledge of how he became a ghost.

Spike and Angel have a fascinating relationship, as both vampires have fallen in and out of love with Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar). Although they both seek redemption for their crimes, Spike and Angel are unwilling to admit how similar they actually are. “Just Rewards” gave Boreanaz and Marsters time to develop a playful back-and-forth. It thankfully wasn’t the last time that Marsters portrayed Spike, as he recently reprized his iconic role in the audio series Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.

