Plus, Bassett reveals why she’s not in 'Mission Impossible 7' and how she’s getting ready to film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

With director Navot Papushado’s (Big Bad Wolves) Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino about being part of the action-packed and violent thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Michelle Yeoh, Chloe Coleman, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.

During the wide-ranging interview, Bassett and Gugino talked about what drew them to the material, getting to work with a mostly female cast, what previous character from their past would they like to have brought into this film to fight alongside them, when they felt like acting could pay their bills, and more. In addition, Gugino revealed how Troop Beverly Hills changed her life and when she might be working with Mike Flanagan again. And Bassett talked about why she’s not in Mission Impossible 7 and how she’s getting ready to film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and how she’s read five versions of the script.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino

When did they each felt like they made it as an actor?

How most action movies feature a largely male cast. So, what was it like working with a mostly all-female cast?

What was that said I want to be part of this project?

What previous character from their past would they like to have brought into this film to fight alongside them?

Does Gugino have any plans to work with Mike Flanagan again soon?

Bassett reveals she’s not part of Mission Impossible 7 due to COVID and how she’s getting ready to film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soon.

What was it like filming and working on the library set in Gunpowder Milkshake?

