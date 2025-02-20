Clark Gregg is an icon for many reasons, one being playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The beloved actor and character kicked off the franchise and played an important role in the founding of the Avengers. When he was "killed" off by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in The Avengers, fans mourned him. Until he was brought back (alive) in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While fans wish for more Coulson in the films and shows on Disney+, that hasn't happened yet, but Gregg did get to meet a fellow Marvel legend while making his new show Zero Day when he finally met the Queen of Wakanda herself: Angela Bassett.

At the New York premiere for Zero Day, we spoke with Gregg about the Marvel connections present in the new political thriller on Netflix. There, he shared how excited he was to see Anthony Mackie take on the role of Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World and how happy he was to see how the franchise has grown. But he also did note that he was upset that, because of Loki, he never got to meet the queen of Wakanda.

"It's been a thrill to me. I was so thrilled that Anthony Mackie's, Captain America was opening. I went down to that premiere the other night after a long day of rehearsal. I'd just like to see the different people kind of rising to the top," Gregg said. "I like seeing a Black Captain America. It made my night. And I did pull Angela aside after the table read and just say, 'Listen, the one great heartbreak in my Marvel experience, other than that stinking God of mischief stabbing me, is that I never got to meet the Queen of Wakanda."

There Is More Than One Marvel Connection in 'Zero Day'

Image via Marvel Television and FX Productions

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a vast world and there are shows that are part of it but not fully integrated into the MCU. One of those shows was Legion — the FX series was based on the son of Charles Xavier and starred Dan Stevens as David Haller. While on the carpet, we even spoke with Stevens, and during our chat, noted the connection between himself, Gregg, and Bassett. We pointed out to Stevens that he is part of the Marvel cast in the show and asked if he'd make his own Avengers team with Phil Coulson, Queen Ramonda, and David. "This kind of feels like that, doesn't it? So many of these people I'm meeting for the first time tonight, I only had scenes really with McKinley and Robert de Niro. So it's really awesome," Stevens said. "I'm like meeting Matthew Modine. It's awesome. Angela Bassett's here. It's an exciting carpet."

You can see Gregg, Stevens, and Bassett on the new Netflix series Zero Day.