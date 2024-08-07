The Big Picture Bassett Vance Productions is working on a new drama series for NBC and Universal TV titled Keats, executive produced by Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance.

Keats follows Alex Keats, a fourth-generation police officer returning to Philadelphia to bury her mother, a decorated officer who supposedly died by suicide.

Heist 88, the production company's previous project, featured Courtney B. Vance and diverse cast. Director Menhaj Huda praised the film as unique and out of the ordinary.

A new drama series from Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s co-owned Bassett Vance Productions is in the works at NBC and Universal TV, but with little details unveiled as of now. The project with the working title Keats comes on the heels of the production company’s Heist 88, released in September 2023 and centered on Vance playing a smooth-talking criminal taking on a final job before officially heading to prison.

According to Deadline, the dynamic duo Bassett and Vance serve as executive producers of the project alongside their company’s president, Lynnette Ramirez and scribe Pilar Golden. Golden is known for Max’s Gossip Girl and the 2010 series Hawaii Five-0. As for the cast, no news has been released yet, but we definitely wouldn’t blame fans who may hope to see the talented couple appear together on small screens in Keats.

For those looking forward to what’s to come in the new production, Keats follows Alex Keats, a fourth-generation police officer who left the force and her family, to return to Philadelphia to bury her mother. Her mom is a decorated officer who appears to have died by suicide. And of course, there’s a twist; the closer Alex gets to discovering the truth about her mother’s death, the higher the chances of her returning to her family on the force, where she belongs.

Bassett Vance Productions Did the Thing With ‘Heist 88’

Image via AMC

Speaking of Bassett Vance Productions’ most recent project, Heist 88, the crime-thriller film was written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, Bassett and Vance’s producing partner. Furthermore, starring beside leading man Vance were Keesha Sharp as Bree Barnes, Bentley Green as Marshall King, Keith David as Buddha Ray, Xavier Clyde as Danny Pugh, Nican Robinson as Rick Windom and Precious Way as LaDonna Sanders.

Announced about a year before its release, the Showtime film was described as “not a typical bank robbery movie” by director Menhaj Huda who also praised the movie in its entirety, including every element involved. He gushed, "Heist 88 is the kind of movie I love to watch, so when I read the terrific script (written by Dwayne Johnson Cochran), I knew right away that I wanted to bring it to life. Stories that are out of the ordinary, and unique in some way really appeal to me, and Heist 88 is not a typical bank robbery movie, with the usual guns and violence.”

Keats is still a work in progress but do stay tuned to Collider for further updates. And in the meantime, Heist 88 is available to stream on Prime Video