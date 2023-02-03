There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.

Angela Bassett Makes the Most of Her Time in 'Green Lantern'

Angela Bassett is a household name. She delivered a dazzling performance in Wakanda Forever and has done the same thing in other projects like What’s Love Got to Do with It?, Malcolm X, and more recently, London Has Fallen. Whatever she appears in, Bassett is bound to shine in her environment. That’s exactly what happened in Green Lantern despite only appearing in a few scenes. She first steps out as Amanda Waller at the 28-minute mark of the film, clearly looking comfortable in the role. As readers of the comics know, Waller is a gritty individual, someone who will do and sacrifice anything to reach her objectives, even if it crosses a line.

The Green Lantern writers didn't give Bassett the chance to truly exhibit these characteristics, but in that first scene of hers, viewers do get a glimpse of her scheming when Dr. Hector Hammond asks her why it was him that she chose to examine the discovered body of Abin Sur. She responds that his skills are suited for the task but that she's not at liberty to reveal anything else to him. It's a small moment that shows Waller will use whoever is available as a pawn in her plan to keep pushing her agenda forward but will also always keep her cards close to her chest. There's also some crafty expression acting done by Bassett in this scene as Hammond goes on and on about how excited he is to learn of life on another planet while the entire time her character is carrying a stoic, somewhat disinterested countenance that suggests she has no care for the means as long it results in the end goal.

From that point forward, Bassett acts accordingly as she serves as the head of a secret organization, the Department of Extranormal Operations. Plenty of time goes by in between scenes for Bassett until she and the government facility come under attack by Hammond, who eventually tosses Waller up onto the ceiling. She gets saved by Hal Jordan who uses his ring to create a wave of water that catches her as she falls and washes her away to safety. There was only so much script Bassett was given in these two scenes but of the lines she delivered, viewers could tell she had approached the role with an understanding of the Waller from the comics, which is all anyone could ask of her.

Ultimately, the Green Lantern movie really doesn’t do a lot to showcase Bassett and the character of Amanda Waller. It’s a shame because Bassett clearly has the acting chops to own a scene, so including a few more lines for her would have been a welcomed addition to a movie that was sorely in need of help. Despite the limited scenes, Bassett remains the best thing about this movie, which also ironically launched another DC actor into the Marvel sphere with Reynolds making the switch over to the Deadpool franchise five years later.

'Green Lantern' Was the Start of Bassett's Prosperous Career in Superhero Movies

With Bassett showing a willingness to take a role in a superhero film, it certainly paved the way for her to make the jump to the other side of the comic world with Marvel seven years later. Her performance as Ramonda was nothing short of spectacular in Black Panther even though she didn't earn any major nominations. The performance exemplified everything that was the Queen of Wakanda from the comic books, exuding confidence in each scene and delivering every line with power and purpose. She brought that same energy, this time bringing the emotion into the mix, with Wakanda Forever. Who would have thought that Bassett would go from having a few lines as Amanda Waller in Green Lantern to becoming the first-ever actor to be nominated for an Oscar for a performance in the MCU?

Angela Bassett Paved the Way for Viola Davis

Image via HBO

Bassett put the role of Amanda Waller onto the big screen for the first time. Though brief, it opened the door for a bright future for the character itself. While Bassett’s time as Waller didn't go any further than Green Lantern, she got the wheels rolling for the DC’s plans with the U.S. government official. After all, it’s a character that has some importance in the universe, a comparison to the MCU’s version of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Viola Davis would reprise the character for the first time since 2011 with her starring role in 2016's Suicide Squad where she was the mastermind behind the titular group. She returned for the same role five years later in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. And now, it was recently revealed that Davis’ Amanda Waller would be starring in an HBO Max series, Waller, that will pick up with her character in the events following her appearance on Peacemaker. It’s amazing to look back on Bassett’s appearance in Green Lantern and see just how far she has come in the superhero film industry and how far the character of Amanda Waller is being pushed. While the 2011 film has taken a seat so far back that it’s often forgotten, it’s remarkable how impactful it was for future projects and actors' careers, namely that of Angela Bassett.